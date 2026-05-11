Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of Board and management changes designed to support the Company's strategy of becoming a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer, together with a proposed change of the Company's name to "Mining Americas Inc.", subject to the approval of its shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on June 25, 2026 and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Company has emerged as a cash-flow-generating junior gold producer anchored by consistent performance from the Pan mine in Nevada. In addition, the Company now has a robust portfolio of permitted gold development projects in the U.S. - namely the Copperstone underground project in Arizona and the Gold Rock open pit heap leach project in Nevada, and also the Cerro de Oro open pit heap leach project in northern Zacatecas State, Mexico, where the Company is awaiting final permits. Today's updates and additions are both reflective of the transformative accomplishments over the past year and enhancements to better equip the Company through its peer group-leading growth phase in the coming years. Concurrent with executing on this growth strategy, the Company is continuing to augment its corporate profile which includes advancing towards an uplisting application to the Toronto Stock Exchange1.

Mining Americas Inc.

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Board and Management Team Updates

The Board of Directors plans to appoint seasoned mining executive Darren M. Pylot as Chairman, as a nominee Director at the Company's AGM. Jason Kosec plans to step down as Chairman due to his responsibilities as President, CEO and Director of Hemlo Mining Corp., although he will remain on the Board.

Mr. Pylot is a Canadian mining entrepreneur and executive. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has played a significant role in building and financing mining companies. He was the founder and long-time leader of Capstone Copper Corp. (formerly Capstone Mining), where he served as President, CEO, and later Executive Chair. He led Capstone's transformation from a small exploration company to a multi-asset, multi billion-dollar copper producer with operations in North and South America, including through the merger with Sherwood Copper in 2008, acquisition of Far West Mining in 2011, acquisition of the Pinto Valley mine in 2013, and the merger with Mantos Copper in 2022.

Darren Koningen, P.Eng., the Company's current President and CEO, will transition to the role of President & COO and remain a Director. Mr. Koningen led the Company through its transformation into an attractive, robust portfolio of cash flowing and growth projects. His new role will leverage his well-known technical, engineering, and operating expertise to continue to lead the development of the Company's high-quality, low-capital intensity growth projects. Mr. Koningen, together with Mr. Kosec, were instrumental in orchestrating last year's transformational acquisitions of the producing Pan Operating Complex in Nevada and the Copperstone gold development project in Arizona.

Darren Blasutti, CA, CPA, who was appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Development in October 2025, is transitioning to the CEO role. Mr. Blasutti has been instrumental in enhancing the company's corporate profile through its transition to a cash flow generating, growing gold producer, and has made significant purchases of the Company's shares - demonstrating his alignment with the Company's investors.

Alfred Colas, CA, CPA, is being appointed to the role of CFO effective June 1, 2026. The Company's current CFO Janet O'Donnell will transition to the role of VP Finance, where she will continue to lead the Company's financial reporting, cash management and controls. Mr. Colas is a trilingual finance business executive with over 30 years of leadership experience with public companies including M&A, integrations, financings and management in mining, lumber, renewable energy and private-equity investment organizations, both nationally and in Latin America. Most recently, Mr. Colas was CFO of gold producer Jaguar Mining Inc., and prior to that, he was CFO of silver producer Excellon Resources Inc. Mr. Colas holds his Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant designations.

Federico Alvarez, the Company's current COO, is transitioning to the role of President, Mexican Operations, where he will continue to lead permitting, development, and operating efforts for the Company's property portfolio in Mexico while also contributing his extensive mining expertise to the Company's other operations.

David Stewart, Vice President, Capital Markets & Strategy is transitioning to the role of Vice President, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, in which he will continue to lead strategic growth initiatives, capital markets, and investor relations.

Chairman, Jason Kosec, commented, "Over the course of the past year, the Company has been completely revamped into a compelling, high-growth gold producer. While I will be stepping down as Chairman to focus on my responsibilities at Hemlo Mining Corp., the Company is in very capable hands, especially with today's proposed leadership changes, including Darren Pylot planning to join as Chairman. Mr. Pylot's experience in growing Capstone Copper Corp. from a junior exploration company to a successful multi-asset, multi billion-dollar mining company will be invaluable. I am excited to remain a Director and will continue to help oversee this next phase of growth."

Darren M. Pylot, commented, "I'm excited to be joining Minera Alamos at such a pivotal time in its history. The combination of a cash flowing gold production base with multiple permitted development projects and a strong balance sheet to build them without equity dilution, attracted me to make a large investment in the Company and dedicate my time as its new Chairman once I become a Director. My almost 20 years of experience in building Capstone into a high-quality mid-tier copper producer will help me guide the Board and management team during this exciting high growth phase of the Company's development."

Darren Koningen, President & COO, commented, "The rebranding of Minera Alamos to Mining Americas Inc. is reflective of our transformation over the past year. With the two cornerstone acquisitions last year of the Copperstone project in Arizona and the producing Pan Operating Complex in Nevada, we've moved our center of gravity to the U.S., where our production, cash flow, and near-term growth now reside.

"These management changes will allow me to work more closely with Kevin Small, EVP Operations and Federico Alvarez, President, Mexican Operations to focus on the planning and execution of our exciting growth strategy while Darren Blasutti, Alfred Colas and Janet O'Donnell will focus on expanding our head office capabilities while strengthening our shareholder communication and corporate governance."

Proposed Name Change to Mining Americas Inc.

The Company plans to seek shareholder approval to change its name to "Mining Americas Inc." at its AGM. The Company expects its shares will continue to trade under the existing ticker symbols on the TSXV and OTC Markets ("OTCQX"). The name change is also subject to TSXV approval.

Corporate Update

The Company continues to pursue its corporate and operational mandate to enhance shareholder value through execution of its industry-leading, organically funded growth profile. The Company anticipates mailing its AGM materials on May 14, 2026 and expects to provide further updates in the coming weeks regarding the closing of its US$75 million revolving credit facility with Scotiabank and National Bank, the results of a pre-feasibility study on its permitted Copperstone project in Arizona, and its uplisting application from the TSXV to the Toronto Stock Exchange1.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project. The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas. The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

Website: www.mineraalamos.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

1 The Company has applied to have its securities listed on Toronto Stock Exchange. Listing is subject to the approval of the Exchange in accordance with its original listing requirements. Toronto Stock Exchange has not conditionally approved the issuer's listing application and there is no assurance that the Exchange will approve the listing application.

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Source: Minera Alamos Inc.