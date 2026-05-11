Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair, Linamar Corporation, joined Richard Goodman, Managing Director, Business Development, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland CEO Retreat 2026 Delegation.





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This is the largest unofficial trade mission to leave the island of Ireland this year. The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland programme recognises, promotes and builds a supportive community around Ireland's high-growth entrepreneurs.

Now in its 29th year the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ireland programme has grown to include an unrivalled alumni network of over 680 of Ireland's leading entrepreneurs, creating a powerful all island community known for its collaboration and peer to peer learning.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange