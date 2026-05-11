Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Gaia is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 9:00 am PDT. Ned Preston, Gaia's Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 9:00 am PDT

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 90% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297004

Source: LD Micro