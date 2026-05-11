Russian Samovar Marks 40th Anniversary with New Documentary in Production and Forthcoming Book Release

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Russian Samovar, the Manhattan restaurant in the Theater District, has reached its 40th anniversary in 2026. The milestone is being recognized through a series of announcements, including a documentary now in production and a new book that documents the restaurant's history and operations.

Founded in 1986 by Roman Kaplan, Russian Samovar has operated continuously in midtown Manhattan for four decades. The restaurant is led by Vlada Von Shats, who oversees the family-run establishment. It has remained at its original address on West 52nd Street since opening. The restaurant serves traditional Russian and Eastern European cuisine and is known for its selection of house-infused vodkas.

New Documentary in Production

A new documentary is in production focused on the Russian Samovar and the multi-generational family behind it. The film will examine the restaurant's 40-year history and the people who have operated it across decades. Production details and a release window have not yet been announced.

The project is the second documentary tied to the Russian Samovar story. The first, Mama Vlada, was directed by Ellina Graypel and chronicles the life of Vlada Von Shats. That film is screening on the international festival circuit and addresses themes of resilience, immigration, and community impact. It is among the first major film projects to focus on the family behind Russian Samovar.

While Mama Vlada centers on Von Shats herself, the new documentary will focus more directly on the restaurant and the family that has operated it across multiple generations. The project will examine how the establishment has continued through different periods of New York City history.

Book Release Documenting Restaurant History

Vlada Von Shats has authored Samovar Legacy, a book that documents the history of Russian Samovar through personal accounts, archival materials, and traditional recipes. The book is available in Russian, with an English-language edition in development.

Samovar Legacy combines narrative history with material drawn from the family's records and the restaurant's daily operations over the past four decades. The recipes featured reflect the cooking traditions associated with the restaurant since its founding in 1986. The English edition is being prepared for release at a date that has not yet been announced.

Additional works from Von Shats are planned for future release. These projects will continue to document Russian cooking traditions and the cultural history connected to the restaurant. Specific release timelines have not yet been confirmed.

Anniversary Programming and Ongoing Operations

As part of its 40th anniversary year, Russian Samovar continues to host live music, private events, and its weekly Monday night gatherings. These events remain popular with Broadway performers and industry professionals from the surrounding Theater District. The venue has served as a gathering point for the New York performing arts community for decades, and the restaurant has not paused regular programming during the anniversary year.

The restaurant operates from its original location at 256 West 52nd Street. As it enters its fifth decade, Russian Samovar continues regular daily operations alongside its anniversary programming, the documentary in production, and the upcoming English-language book release.

About Russian Samovar

Russian Samovar is a restaurant located at 256 West 52nd Street in New York, New York. Founded in 1986, the establishment has operated in Manhattan's Theater District for 40 years. More information is available at the Russian Samovar website.

Media Contact

Country: United States

Media Contact: Vicky Talbot

Company: VP Media Agency

Email: VickyPressPR@gmail.com

Phone: 315-412-9427

Website: www.vpmediaagency.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977147/Russian_Samovar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977148/Russian_Samovar.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2977149/Russian_Samovar.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/russian-samovar-marks-40th-anniversary-with-new-documentary-in-production-and-forthcoming-book-release-302768706.html