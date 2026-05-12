Daily summer-seasonal flight marks JetBlue's first-ever service to Italy and expands Boston's transatlantic reach to nine European destinations

To celebrate the launch, limited one-way fares are available starting at $399 and €449 in core, $649 and €659 in EvenMore and €1799 and $2199 in Mint for Boston-Milan route

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today launched its new daily summer-seasonal service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Milano Malpensa Airport (MXP), marking the airline's first-ever service to Italy. The new route expands JetBlue's transatlantic network from Boston and reinforces the airline's position as New England's leading leisure airline, while also strengthening convenient connections for customers traveling across JetBlue's broader network.

With the start of service to Milan, JetBlue now offers customers nine daily nonstop destinations from Boston to Europe during the summer season, complementing existing year-round service to Amsterdam, London-Heathrow and Paris, as well as seasonal flights to Barcelona, Dublin, Edinburgh, London-Gatwick and Madrid. The new route builds on JetBlue's continued investment in Boston, coming just weeks after the airline launched new seasonal service to Barcelona, Spain, and further strengthens Boston's role as a key connecting hub.

"Launching service to Milan marks an exciting milestone for JetBlue and our continued growth in Boston," said Marty St. George, president, JetBlue. "As our first destination in Italy, Milan brings even more reach to our transatlantic network and gives customers, both in New England and across our network, the chance to experience JetBlue's unique service across the Atlantic. All of it is built around exceptional service, thoughtful design and everyday value."

"We are pleased and proud to welcome the new direct JetBlue connection between Boston and Milano Malpensa Airport, the airport chosen by the American carrier for its debut in Italy. This flight further strengthens the intercontinental network of our airport and reinforces Milan's role as an international gateway for Northern Italy," said Aldo Schmid, Head of Aviation Business Development, SEA Milan Airports. "JetBlue's arrival at Malpensa represents an important sign of confidence in the Milan market and in the potential of tourism and business traffic between Italy and the United States. Boston, besides being a fascinating city to visit, is a strategic destination rich in economic, cultural, and academic opportunities. This new service will offer passengers greater travel options, along with a high-quality experience and efficient connections to the airline's North American network."

"The launch of the new direct connection between Milan Malpensa and Boston marks a further step forward in strengthening Lombardy's international outreach, particularly toward the United States. Massachusetts represents a partner of great interest for us, with whom we intend to strengthen international relations and develop new forms of collaboration," said Raffaele Cattaneo, Undersecretary for International and European Relations, Lombardy Region. "Thanks to the presence of outstanding research centers and academic institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, the state has established itself as a global point of reference in strategic sectors that are also important for Lombardy, ranging from life sciences to aerospace. The flight operated by JetBlue therefore represents a concrete opportunity to foster exchanges, attract investment, and create new opportunities for growth for our territories."

Boston and Milan: Connecting Two World-Class Cities

JetBlue continues to build Boston into a transatlantic gateway, offering customers throughout New England more ways to reach Europe with competitive fares and a high-quality onboard experience. Following the launch of service from Boston to Madrid and Edinburgh last year, and Barcelona earlier this spring, Milan now becomes the newest addition to JetBlue's European map from Logan.

The Milan route also makes it easier for customers across the U.S. to reach one of Europe's most celebrated cities. Known globally for fashion, design and innovation, Milan offers visitors iconic attractions along with easy access to Lake Como and the Italian Alps.

And for customers starting in Italy, Boston opens the door to destinations across JetBlue's network. As a leading leisure airline in Boston, JetBlue offers extensive service from Logan to popular destinations across Florida, California and the Caribbean; or visitors can stay and experience one of America's most historic cities.

By linking these two cities, both hubs for innovation, education, sports, art and culture, JetBlue is creating new opportunities for customers on both sides of the Atlantic to discover dynamic destinations connected by global influence and local character.

The JetBlue Experience

Flights to Milan operate on JetBlue's A321 aircraft. These aircraft feature JetBlue's Mint premium experience, with fully lie-flat private suites and restaurant-style small plates curated by acclaimed New York City restaurants.

EvenMore customers enjoy new benefits such as dedicated overhead bin space, complimentary alcoholic beverages, a premium snack, and complimentary headphones upon request, in addition to the benefits they already know and love including extra legroom, priority security at select airports and early boarding.

The airline's award-winning core experience offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly "coach" but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. Core customers enjoy a world-class experience no matter where they sit with a free selection of brand-name snacks, soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor and a high-quality complimentary meal from JetBlue's culinary partner, Dig Inn. Customers in core, EvenMore and Mint stay connected throughout the flight with fast, free and unlimited high-speed Fly-Fi and can enjoy a robust selection of inflight entertainment on seatback screens at every seat.1

For more details on JetBlue's transatlantic service, visit https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/uk-and-europe.

Book Better with JetBlue

To celebrate the launch, limited one-way introductory fares are available starting at $399 in core, $649 in EvenMore and $2199 in Mint for Boston-originating travelers, and from €449 in core, €659 in EvenMoreand €1799 in Mint for Milan-originating travelers. Fares are available for a limited time on jetblue.com.2

Daily seasonal service between Boston (BOS) and Milan (MXP)

(Through October 5, 2026)

All times local

BOS-MXP Flight #331 MXP-BOS Flight #332 6:25 p.m. 8:10 a.m. 10:00 a.m. 12:47 p.m.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Availability and coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https://www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us Boston (BOS) Milan (MXP): One way only for U.S. point of sale only. Book by: 5/14/2026 for travel 6/28/2026 8/11//2026. Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday travel only.

Milan (MXP) Boston (BOS): One way only for EU point of sale only. Book by: 5/14/2026 for travel 6/16/2026 7/30/2026. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday travel only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511890690/en/

Contacts:

JetBlue Corporate Communications

Tel: +1.718.709.3089

corporatecommunications@jetblue.com