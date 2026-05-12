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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 00:06 Uhr
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Razor Labs Wins Gold Globee Award for AI Innovation in Mining Fleet Reliability

DataMind AI for mobile fleet recognized in the "Anomaly Detection & Pattern Recognition Platform" category

SYDNEY, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a global leader in AI-powered predictive maintenance solutions for the mining industry, today announced that it has been named a Gold Winner in the 2026 Globee Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

The company received the award in the "Anomaly Detection & Pattern Recognition Platform" category for its DataMind AI solution, recognized for enabling early failure detection across mining fleets using advanced artificial intelligence.

The Globee Awards for Artificial Intelligence recognize organizations and technologies driving innovation and measurable impact through AI across global industries.

Designed specifically for large-scale mining fleets, DataMind AI for mobile fleets supports rapid deployment using a compact single data logger per truck, enabling fast integration with existing fleet infrastructure and OEM telemetry systems.

"This award is a strong validation of the impact AI-driven predictive maintenance is creating across the mining industry," said Raz Roditti, CEO of Razor Labs. "Mining companies across different commodities, equipment types, and operating environments are looking for practical technologies that improve reliability and reduce operational risk. DataMind AI helps maintenance teams detect issues earlier and make better decisions across both mobile fleets and fixed assets."

Tomer Srulevich, CBO at Razor Labs, added:
 "We're proud to see DataMind AI creating measurable operational impact across mining operations worldwide. In a single quarter, the platform identified 11 critical failure findings across a coal mining fleet's haul trucks and helped the operation avoid more than 40 hours of unplanned downtime. The recognition reflects our continued investment in AI technologies tailored specifically for mining environments."

About Razor Labs

Razor Labs (TASE: RZR) is a global leader in mining technology, specializing in predictive maintenance solutions that combine advanced AI Sensor Fusion with real-time diagnostics. With operations across Australia, South Africa, the United States, and Colombia, Razor Labs helps critical industries transform asset reliability, efficiency, and safety.

Website: https://www.razor-labs.com
LinkedIn: Razor Labs LinkedIn
Media Inquiries: Dor Lila, Marketing Communications Manager
Phone: +61.488.860.440
Email: pr@razor-labs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976841/Razor_Labs_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/razor-labs-wins-gold-globee-award-for-ai-innovation-in-mining-fleet-reliability-302768267.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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