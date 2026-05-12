LinearB, an engineering productivity platform for mid-market and enterprise software organizations, today announced that Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms (DPIPs). LinearB was evaluated on both Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511848721/en/

LinearB is a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms

The market's progression to growing executive demand for evidence-based measures of value delivery, the rapid adoption of AI coding tools, and the need to govern AI-enabled software delivery at scale. Gartner estimates the DPIP market at approximately $400 million with an average growth rate of over 40 percent, based on an assessment of global organizational spending on data-driven engineering analytics platforms.

LinearB gives engineering leaders the visibility and tools to act on engineering productivity. They explore their data through a natural-language interface, build a measurement framework across the full SDLC using unified metrics, benchmarks, and developer surveys. They act on what they find directly inside Git, where code governance policies and a code review agent analyze pull requests before merge, giving developers specific, actionable findings without requiring manual intervention.

"Engineering organizations are under real pressure to prove the impact of AI investment, and most of them are trying to do that with disconnected tools and incomplete data," said Ori Keren, CEO and co-founder of LinearB. "Being named a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for this category, we feel, reflects what our customers have been telling us for years, that measuring AI is not enough. The platforms that win will be the ones that turn engineering data into action, automatically and at scale, and that is where we have invested."

Leaders demonstrate strong execution across multiple functional use cases and deliver meaningful business outcomes through enterprise-grade DPIP capabilities. Leaders also show consistent roadmap momentum, have a clear market vision, and have the operational maturity, CX and market presence to support cross-functional deployments at scale.

A complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms is available here: https://linearb.io/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-dpi-platforms-2026

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms, Frank O'Connor, Peter Hyde, Akis Sklavounakis, Akriti Kapoor, 5 May 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LinearB

LinearB is the engineering productivity platform that helps mid-market and enterprise software organizations measure, govern, and improve software delivery in the AI era. Built around the APEX framework, LinearB unifies engineering data across the software development lifecycle and turns it into measurable outcomes through AI-powered insights, unified metrics and benchmarks, and Git-native code governance. Customers use LinearB to measure the impact of AI coding tools, accelerate delivery, and align engineering investment with business outcomes. For more information, visit linearb.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511848721/en/

Contacts:

Kiersten Gaffney at kiersten@linearb.io