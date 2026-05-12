Pomona, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Syokami, a brand of kitchen knives and culinary tools, has announced the release of three new knife sets aimed at home cooks engaged in outdoor cooking and butchery. The product line includes the 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set, the 7-Piece Foldable Magnetic Block Knife Set, and the Bread Knife for homemade bread. These products are designed to address the growing interest in serious home butchery as part of backyard barbecues.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12393/297021_109da2e904037b41_001full.jpg

Background on Home Butchery Trends

Outdoor cooking in the United States has evolved beyond simple grilling, with more home cooks learning to butcher and prepare their own meats. This shift reflects a broader interest in food provenance and culinary skills. As a result, there is demand for tools that offer precision and durability suitable for home use. Syokami's new knife sets are intended to meet these needs with features such as high-carbon steel blades and ergonomic handles.

Product Details

The 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set includes a meat cleaver chef knife, a breaking knife, and a curved boning knife. The blades are made from German high-carbon steel with a Rockwell hardness of 56+ HRC. The handles are constructed from Wenge wood with a full tang and triple-riveted design, and include a gear teeth anti-slip grip. The set is designed for tasks such as chopping through bones, carving large cuts, and deboning.

The 7-Piece Foldable Magnetic Block Knife Set contains an 8-inch chef knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knife, 6-inch utility knife, 3.8-inch paring knife, and a foldable magnetic block. The block stores flat in a drawer for portability. The blades feature a Damascus pattern and a tsuchime finish, which creates air pockets to reduce drag and prevent food from sticking. Laser-engraved names on the stainless steel end caps aid identification.

The Syokami Bread Knife is designed for slicing artisan breads, including sourdough. It is made from 420J2 stainless steel and features a bow-shaped frame with a blade offset of 0.5 millimeters below the frame. The knife includes four thickness scale markings (1/4, 1/2, 3/4, and 1 inch) and an offset handle for knuckle clearance. A protective blade cover is included for storage.

Company Quote

"We designed these knife sets to support home cooks who are taking a more hands-on approach to outdoor cooking," said Jack Li, a representative of Syokami. "The materials and engineering focus on providing consistent performance and safety for tasks like butchery and bread slicing."

About Syokami

Syokami designs and manufactures kitchen knives and culinary tools, combining traditional craftsmanship with modern materials. The company's products are intended for home cooks and professional chefs seeking precision and durability in their kitchen tools. Visit www.syokami.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297021

Source: PR Now