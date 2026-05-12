New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - As detailed by Steffan Szumowski, a contributor for VettaFi's Nuclear Energy Content Hub, The nuclear industry has seen a recent flurry of announcements, headlined by two major industry partnerships to rapidly deploy new reactors. These exciting developments come against the backdrop of a new national poll showing increased positive sentiment towards nuclear energy. This all adds to the positive tailwinds for nuclear development in the U.S.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and The Nuclear Company (TNC, private) have formed a new partnership to deploy Westinghouse AP1000 and AP300 reactors, while Blue Energy (private) has teamed with GE Vernova (GEV) to pioneer a gas-plus-nuclear hybrid approach. These developments arrive as a new Gallup poll revealed record public support for nuclear energy alongside declining enthusiasm for solar and wind. Together, the announcements highlight how private-sector execution expertise and innovative deployment models are translating policy momentum and shifting sentiment into tangible project progress.

The VettaFi Nuclear Renaissance Index (NUKZX) provides exposure to companies that will benefit from these tailwinds. The index includes key reactor technology owners, equipment providers, and service firms positioned to generate revenue from these projects. NUKZX serves as the underlying index for the Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF (NUKZ).

To view the full article, please visit: https://www.etftrends.com/nuclear-energy-content-hub/partnerships-positive-sentiment-boost-u-s-nuclear/

About the Nuclear Energy Content Hub Sponsored by Range ETFs

The Nuclear Energy Content Hub, a dedicated segment of ETF Trends, is a comprehensive destination for news, insights, and analysis on nuclear energy-related content tied to Range ETFs. This hub offers smart nuclear energy conversations, highlighting new product launches, market trends, investment strategies, and expert commentary. Whether you're an investor seeking to understand nuclear energy in an ETF format or a financial professional staying informed on industry innovations, the Nuclear Energy Content Hub provides essential resources to navigate this dynamic segment of the market.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297064

Source: VettaFi