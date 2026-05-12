MyFlyYatra is expanding its USA & Canada travel platform by introducing enhanced coverage for Indian destinations, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Trivandrum, Goa, Pune, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Calicut, Vadodara, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Kashmir, Punjab and more.

Germantown, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - MyFlyYatra, a fast-growing global flight booking platform, today announced an expanded focus on USA to India Flights and Canada to India Flights, strengthening its offerings for travelers seeking Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class and First-Class air tickets from the USA and Canada.

MyFlyYatra Enhances Access to USA to India Flights and Canada to India Flights for Travelers seeking Economy, Premium Economy, Business Class and First-Class Air Tickets with Expanded Route Coverage

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With a significant number of travelers frequently flying from USA/Canada to India for personal, professional, and cultural reasons, MyFlyYatra is focusing on improving route-level coverage and user experience for American and Canadian travelers. The platform is developing dedicated pages for routes such as SFO to Delhi, Dallas to Hyderabad, New York to Mumbai, Seattle to Chennai, Toronto to Delhi, Vancouver to Mumbai, Calgary to Ahmedabad, Edmonton to Delhi and the rest of all routes.

By targeting commonly searched terms like "Flights to India," "flights from US to India," and "ticket prices from Canada to India," MyFlyYatra is aligning its platform with real-world user search behavior. This allows travelers to more easily find relevant information tailored to their departure city and destination.

Users can access a range of flight options, including economy, premium, business class and first-class travel, and compare different airlines, routes, and fare structures. The platform emphasizes clarity and structured presentation of travel data to help users navigate complex international flight options.

"Our focus is to make international travel planning more streamlined for users traveling from USA and Canada to India," said Sonam Gosain. "By organizing information based on routes and search trends, we aim to improve both usability and relevance."

In addition to route-based pages, MyFlyYatra is expanding its informational content to include travel tips, pricing insights, and seasonal trends. This helps users better understand fluctuations in airfare and plan their travel accordingly.

The company is also working on expanding coverage for additional American and Canadian cities and enhancing its content strategy to support both high-volume and long-tail search queries.

Through continuous improvements and expansion, MyFlyYatra is positioning itself as a useful resource for travelers seeking flights from US and Canada to India.

About MyFlyYatra

MyFlyYatra is a digital travel platform offering international flight search solutions, helping users explore airfare options across multiple destinations with a focus on structured and relevant information.

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Source: Plentisoft