Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Eventus Advisory Group, LLC ("Eventus" or the "Company"), a CFO advisory firm that specializes in supporting the office of the CFO for public and private companies, with services ranging from accounting, financial operations, technical reporting, regulatory and SEC compliance, audit and IPO preparation, corporate governance and transaction advisory services, is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit, an invitation only event held at the prestigious Faena Forum, Miami Beach on Thursday, May 28th, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Eventus is looking forward to attending this landmark event and having the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and global growth investors.

Centurion One Capital Inaugural Miami Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 28th, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: The Faena Forum

For more information and registration details, please visit:

Centurion One Capital - Miami Summit

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

About Eventus Advisory Group, LLC

Eventus Advisory Group, LLC is an embedded finance and strategic advisory partner built for high-stakes moments-rapid growth, audits, diligence, capital raises, and public-company requirements. We bring experienced CFOs, controllers, and operators directly into your business to create clean numbers, clear reporting, and decision-ready insight. We don't operate as an outside advisor. We work alongside leadership teams to build the finance function that supports the business today and holds up to what's coming next. That includes strengthening the close, improving reporting discipline, and putting forecasting and operating rhythm in place-so decisions are made with clarity, not guesswork. Eventus also supports capital planning and execution, including equity and debt financings, investor readiness, and transaction support. For public companies or those going public, we help ensure that the path to IPO and the SEC reporting and compliance post-IPO are handled with the structure and steadiness the role requires. Leaders come to Eventus when financial expectations rise and precision matters. We help teams stay prepared, in control, and confident in the numbers-and in the decisions they support. Learn more about Eventus at www.eventusag.com.

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Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.