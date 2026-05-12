AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. Announces Q1 2026 Earnings Webcast

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH), a leading fintech financial ecosystem enabler, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the close of the U.S. capital markets on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. will host a webcast on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (20:30 Malaysia Time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.

Members of AsiaFIN's management team will host the webcast, followed by a live question-and-answer session.

Earnings and Q&A Webcast

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Time: 08:30 a.m. Eastern Time (05:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 20:30 Malaysia Time)

To register for the webcast, please click here and complete the online form. Registered participants will receive an e-mail with details as to how to join the webcast.

Please join the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you experience any difficulties joining the webcast, please contact investor.relations@asiafingroup.com.

A webcast replay and transcript will be made available on the Company's website following the event.

About AsiaFIN Holdings Corp.

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ASFH), a Nevada corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia, Hong Kong and StarFIN Holdings Limited subsidiaries. AsiaFIN's mission is to become the "financial ecosystem enabler" through its solutions in Fintech; Regulatory Technology (RegTech); ESG Consultancy & Reporting and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services. AsiaFIN provides services to over 90 financial institutions and over 100 corporate clients in the Asia and Middle East region including Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. AsiaFIN's clients are central banks, financial institutions and large corporations. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://asiafingroup.com.

Investors

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

investor.relations@asiafingroup.com

Media

AsiaFIN Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:ASFH)

KC Wong, Chief Executive Officer

media@asiafingroup.com

SOURCE: ASIAFIN HOLDINGS CORP.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/asiafin-holdings-corp.-announces-q1-2026-earnings-webcast-1165683