Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - RMS Traders, an Australian supplier of natural stone and landscaping materials, has announced an expansion of its product range and showroom presence across key markets to better serve builders, architects, landscapers, and homeowners working on residential and commercial projects.





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The expansion broadens the company's catalogue of imported and locally sourced stone products. RMS Traders, recognised as one of the early suppliers to help popularise bluestone within the Australian market, has progressively grown its inventory to include a diverse range of materials suited to both indoor and outdoor applications.

The expanded selection covers paving products, benchtops, wall cladding, cobblestones, stepping stones, porcelain surfaces, and outdoor landscaping materials. The catalogue also includes specialised products such as granite pool coping, pool tiles, and natural stone finishes used in contemporary residential developments and commercial construction projects.

Materials supplied by RMS Traders are commonly used in swimming pool surrounds, patios, driveways, garden pathways, facades, and public outdoor environments. Available stone formats include bluestone, travertine, limestone, marble, granite, sandstone, and porcelain alternatives.

As part of the expansion, RMS Traders operates multiple showrooms and distribution locations in Victoria, allowing customers to inspect products in person and compare textures, colours, and finishes before selecting materials for construction or renovation projects. Showroom accessibility supports specification decisions for both new builds and renovation works.

The company has continued to extend its range in response to changing architectural trends and increased customer demand for low-maintenance and visually distinctive materials. Its product mix is intended to serve both contemporary and heritage-inspired designs, supporting a customer base that includes individual homeowners, commercial builders, and landscape professionals.

About RMS Traders

RMS Traders - Home of Stone is an Australian natural stone and landscaping materials supplier headquartered in Melbourne, Victoria. The company supplies imported and locally sourced stone products to builders, architects, landscapers, and homeowners. Its catalogue covers paving, wall cladding, cobblestones, stepping stones, porcelain surfaces, granite pool coping, pool tiles, and a range of natural stone finishes for residential and commercial applications.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA