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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 05:22 Uhr
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Three International Certifications Crowned: VIKPRO Achieves Euromonitor Dual Sales Leadership and Six Years of Zero Defects in ORIVO Quality

BARCELONA, Spain, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German medical nutrition brand VIKPRO received three prestigious certifications from two authoritative organizations, Euromonitor and ORIVO, at Vitafoods Europe 2026 on May 6.

Market Position:

Euromonitor awarded VIKPRO the title of "Leading Brand in Online Sales of Reduced Coenzyme Q10". This marks the third consecutive year that VIKPRO has maintained its leading market position in the Coenzyme Q10 category. It has also been certified as the "Leading Brand in Quercetin Sales for Three Consecutive Years". Powered by German technology and cell-level phospholipid delivery technology, VIKPRO maintains its leadership across two major categories.

VIKPRO Achieves Euromonitor Dual Sales Leadership and Six Years of Zero Defects in ORIVO Quality

VIKPRO Achieves Euromonitor Dual Sales Leadership and Six Years of Zero Defects in ORIVO Quality

Quality Fortress:
ORIVO is a globally leading origin verification body. ORIVO has awarded VIKPRO the certification for "6 consecutive years of zero quality defects" in the krill oil category. In the US and the EU, the fraud rate for Omega-3 related products is approximately 37%, while in Asia it stands at about 47%. In contrast, VIKPRO has maintained a 100% compliance rate for six consecutive years, demonstrating full-chain quality assurance.

VIKPRO Achieves Euromonitor Dual Sales Leadership and Six Years of Zero Defects in ORIVO Quality

Scientific Core:
VIKPRO is deeply rooted in the German industry-university-research model, with Professor Nicole Teusch from the University of Düsseldorf serving as Chief Scientific Advisor to develop cell-level phospholipid delivery technology. All products hold German PZN codes and are under the supervision of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM).

VIKPRO CEO Dirk Sachon stated that the three certifications are a testament to the brand's adherence to German medical nutrition standards. VIKPRO will continue to deepen its commitment, using German technology and international certifications as benchmarks to build a complete closed loop of verifiable research, traceable raw materials, and auditable quality.

Company: VIKPRO
Website: https://www.vikbio.de
Contact Person: William Bayer
Email: vikpro@vikbio.de
City: Barcelona

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91e2f428-8d25-4d03-b111-b173e71d2fa4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a91d15e0-6f85-49d6-9dee-d2485e1ebd8b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad7120e2-1376-43c4-b83a-eb6dbeaa4bdf


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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