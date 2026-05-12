NOA Lithium Brines Inc.: NOA Lithium Announces Strategic Collaboration with Hidrotec to Support NOA Projects

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / NOA Lithium Brines Inc. (TSXV:NOAL)(Frankfurt:N7N) ("NOA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has agreed to a strategic collaboration framework with Hidrotec S.A. ("Hidrotec"), one of Argentina's leading and most experienced drilling contractors in the lithium brine sector.

Under the collaboration, NOA expects to benefit from enhanced access to top quality drilling experience and equipment, with operational support for its planned work programs in Argentina. The collaboration is expected to commence with the first two rotary wells previously announced for NOA's flagship Rio Grande Project in Salta Province, Argentina. NOA and Hidrotec will operate under a transparent cost framework designed to support efficient execution of NOA's field activities. The parties may also explore additional forms of collaboration, including potential commercial participation, subject to further discussions and applicable approvals.

Hidrotec has been the strategic contractor for prolific lithium brine exploration and production projects in Argentina. Backed by more than 13 years of operational excellence, Hidrotec stands as the preeminent drilling contractor in northern Argentina. NOA views Hidrotec's extensive experience as a critical differentiator that enhances the contractor's technical capabilities and positions it to successfully execute the most demanding drilling operations.

NOA's Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Rubacha states: "Formalizing this collaboration with Hidrotec is an important step in strengthening our execution capacity in Argentina. We have worked successfully with Hidrotec since the early stages of the Company, and we believe their experience and access to equipment will provide additional flexibility as we advance our 2026 program at Rio Grande, including the currently planned rotary wells. We look forward to continuing to work together as we progress key technical work streams toward the Preliminary Feasibility Study. Hidrotec and Emiliano's commitment to NOA is a clear demonstration of the potential of the Rio Grande project, the Company, and their confidence in management."

Hidrotec's President Emiliano Gomez Martinez states: "We are pleased to formalize a collaboration with NOA and support the Company's 2026 program at Rio Grande. NOA has assembled a compelling lithium brine project portfolio, becoming one of the most promising companies in the actual market and we look forward to contributing our drilling capabilities and operational experience to help advance the project's next phase of work. We are deliberate in our choice of clients and operations, guided by an unwavering commitment to responsibility and integrity, values that define our reputation as a trusted partner in this industry."

About NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

NOA is a lithium exploration and development company formed to acquire assets with significant resource potential. All NOA's projects are located in the heart of the prolific Lithium Triangle, in the mining-friendly province of Salta, Argentina, near a multitude of projects and operations owned by some of the largest players in the lithium industry. NOA has rapidly consolidated one of the largest lithium brine claim portfolios in this region that is not owned by a producing company, with key positions on three prospective salars, being Rio Grande, Arizaro, and Salinas Grandes, and totalling over 140,000 hectares.

About HIDROTEC S.A.

Hidrotec, a specialist in drilling and complex operations, is part of Grupo HT, an Argentine group with 100% Salta-based capital. With over 16 years of operational experience and a portfolio of more than 38 completed projects, Hidrotec provides drilling and specialized operations services to the global mining sector. Under rigorous international quality, environmental and safety standards, Hidrotec operates as part of an integrated ecosystem of business units-drilling, specialized air transport (Flytec), camp medical services and Medevac (Salud Integrada), Logistics (Condor LINK), and brine conduction (Solwara) - which together employ more than 1,000 professionals. This operational architecture allows Grupo HT to execute world-class mining projects with integrated solutions in critical operating environments.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Gabriel Rubacha

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For Further Information

Website: www.noalithium.com

Email: info@noalithium.com

Telephone: +54-9-11-5060-4709

Alternative Telephone: +1-403-571-8013

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the Hidrotec collaboration, results of further lithium brine process testing and exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

SOURCE: NOA Lithium Brines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/noa-lithium-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-hidrotec-to-support-noa-projec-1165980