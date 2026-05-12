Imparta Launches i-Coach.AI for Connected Loop Sales Enablement

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fewer than one-third of decision-makers can tie the value of AI to their organisation's financial growth (Forrester, 2026). AI tools are everywhere, but the link to performance is unclear.

Imparta has spent two years developing and validating a connected loop approach to sales enablement that links performance, assessment and learning into one continuous cycle, powered by agentic AI. It builds on any existing methodology and technology stack rather than replacing them. Most sales enablement providers offer either methodology and training, or a technology platform. Imparta delivers both, and the combination is what makes the difference.

The Science

Imparta's 3D Sales Agility methodology is built on 25 years of research, drawing on strategy, psychology, behavioural economics and decision science. It covers 200+ skills grounded in how buyers actually buy, delivered in ways that measurably change seller behaviour.

That domain expertise transforms what AI can do. An AI negotiation roleplay, for example, replicates how Procurement really behaves: nibbling, exaggerating BATNA, false authority, time pressure, reopening settled terms. An AI coaching session doesn't just offer surface-level call feedback. It understands the buying process well enough to see what's really going on, assess the skills the seller should have been using, and use empowering forms of coaching to help sellers grow.

AI plus deep domain expertise delivers results that AI alone cannot.

The System

Connected Loop Enablement is delivered through i-Coach.AI, Imparta's agentic AI platform, wiring the science into a continuous cycle: Prepare, Do, Assess, Improve, Follow-through. A seller arrives at every call better prepared, receives guidance in the moments that matter, and has coaching and learning triggered by what their last interaction revealed, while their manager sees exactly who to coach, on what, and how.

Meanwhile, L&D can use the same system to set up a team-wide assessment and structured learning program that then flows naturally into application.

The loop combines AI with world-class virtual and in-person training delivered by Imparta's own practitioners, for sellers and the managers who coach them. i-Coach.AI guides users through the entire loop in a single conversation rather than via disconnected tools, and is MCP and A2UI compliant so enterprise clients can orchestrate Imparta's agents within a wider architecture.

The Results

Validated across eight enterprise clients tracking 350 sellers over two years:

Over $140,000 revenue increase per seller, per year

73% above industry standard for sales execution improvement within 12 months

Behaviour change observed in 4-6 weeks

96% of users would recommend

Richard Barkey, Founder and CEO of Imparta, commented:

"The revenue enablement market has exploded with AI, but most of this growth is driven by technology companies who don't understand the art and science of selling. Sales teams are drowning in disconnected tools: call intelligence with no grounding in methodology, coaching bots that have never studied how buyers actually buy, and platforms that can't connect what a seller learns to what they do on the next call.

We've spent thirty years building the research base at the heart of great sales performance, and understanding how to get sellers to change what they do at scale. i-Coach.AI wires all of that into an agentic system that works inside the tools sellers already use. Organisations that already have a methodology they believe in can bring it into the loop. We make it work harder.

This is no longer theoretical. Clients are seeing it in their numbers, in behaviour change on the ground, and in a stronger connection between learning investment and commercial outcomes."

Imparta is a Forrester Wave Leader in Sales Training Services 2025 and a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, with gold awards for Best Generative AI Sales Enablement Technology and Best Use of AI in Learning.

To arrange a demo or explore Imparta's easy-to-deploy pilots, get in touch at info@imparta.com or call +44 (0) 20 3743 3021 (UK) / +1 (516) 595 0020 (US).

About Imparta

Imparta is a global leader in enterprise sales and CX, combining the science and art of sales performance with the system and people to make it stick. Built on 25 years of research and technology innovation, Imparta brings together agentic AI and world-class coaches in one connected system that builds on your existing methodology and delivers behaviour change in the moments that matter. Over 200 enterprise clients across 80+ countries. A Forrester Wave Leader and Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader.

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