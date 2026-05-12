



TOKYO // MANILA, May 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, has officially formalized partnership with the Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on April 30, 2026.The agreement was signed by CCAP Chairman Mr. Rolando P. Ebreo and President Ms. Geraldine C. Liggayu at the RCBC Office, Robinsons Equitable Tower, and by JCB International's Mr. Takumi Takahashi, Executive Vice President, JCB International Co. Ltd., at JCB's headquarters in Japan. CCAP's signing was witnessed by Mr. Wataru Tamura, Country Manager, and Mr. Yasutaka Nomura, Business Development Head of JCBI International Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. - Manila Branch.This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of JCB and CCAP to Filipino consumers with the knowledge and tools to advance financial literacy and promote responsible credit card use across the Philippines. Key initiatives under the partnership include developing and localizing financial education materials tailored to the needs of Filipino consumers, and supporting industry-wide advocacy campaigns that highlight the importance of sound financial management. The partnership also introduces "Credit Card 101" sessions for partner communities, offering practical, easy-to-understand guidance to help build healthy financial habits. In addition, the agreement covers the co-creation and cross-platform sharing of educational content to reach broader audiences particularly young people making financial literacy more engaging, inclusive, and accessible nationwide.Through this partnership, JCB and CCAP aim to equip more Filipinos with the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions.About the Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP)The Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) is the country's premier industry organization representing credit card issuers and acquirers. Established in October 1980 and officially incorporated in January 1981, CCAP promotes closer cooperation among member institutions to strengthen the Philippine credit card industry. CCAP serves as a collective voice for the industry, providing a platform to address common issues, align positions on regulatory matters, and advance shared objectives. Its key initiatives include the exchange of information and best practices in areas such as fraud management, collections, performance benchmarking, and customer education. The association is governed by a Board of Trustees and operates through six Standing Committees covering Credit, Collection, Operations, Merchant Relationship, Marketing & PR, and Security & Risk. Today, CCAP is composed of 17 member banks and 3 associate members, working closely with regulators, policymakers, and stakeholders to promote a secure, efficient, and inclusive payments ecosystem across the Philippines.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.