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WKN: A3D5AT | ISIN: BMG3602E1084 | Ticker-Symbol: O3I
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 21:33
28,560 Euro
+0,35 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
FLOW TRADERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLOW TRADERS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,14028,48008:22
28,12028,36008:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 07:34 Uhr
243 Leser
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Flow Traders Ltd: Flow Traders Capital Markets Day

Flow Traders Capital Markets Day on 23 June 2026

Flow Traders will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) for institutional investors and equity analysts on 23 June 2026 at 10:00 CEST.

The Flow Traders' leadership team will share the Company's vision, strategy and expansion plans.

Agenda:

  • 9:30-10:00: Registration
  • 10:00-13:00: Flow Traders' Capital Markets Day (including webcast)
    • Presentation and Q&A
  • 13:00-14:00: Refreshments

Registration:

To attend the Capital Markets Day in person at the Mandarin Oriental Conservatorium, in Amsterdam, please register here by 9 June 2026, at the latest. The number of seats are limited and participation at the physical event will be confirmed separately by email. Attendees are kindly requested to arrive at 9:30 for registration.

The event will also be streamed via a live webcast and will be open to all here. A recording and the CMD presentation will be made available on Flow Traders' website after the event.

For more information please contact:

Flow Traders Ltd.

Investors

Dick Peters
Phone: +31 20 7996799
Email: investor.relations@flowtraders.com

Media

Eliza de Waard
Phone: +31 20 7996799
Email: press@flowtraders.com

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading trading firm providing liquidity in multiple asset classes, covering all major exchanges. Founded in 2004, Flow Traders is a leading global ETP market maker and has leveraged its expertise in trading European equity ETPs to expand into fixed income, commodities, digital assets and FX globally. Flow Traders' role in financial markets is to ensure the availability of liquidity and enabling investors to continue to buy or sell financial instruments under all market circumstances, thereby ensuring markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In addition to its trading activities, Flow Traders has established a strategic investment unit focused on fostering market innovation and aligned with our mission to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the financial ecosystem. With over two decades of experience, we have built a team of over 600 talented professionals, located globally, contributing to the firm's entrepreneurial culture and delivering the company's mission.

Important Legal Information

This publication is prepared by Flow Traders Ltd. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this publication does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this publication are provided 'as is' and Flow Traders Ltd. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders") do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This publication is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any statements contained in this publication to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based. Unless the source is otherwise stated, the market, economic and industry data in this publication constitute the estimates of our management, using underlying data from independent third parties. We have obtained market data and certain industry forecasts used in this publication from internal surveys, reports and studies, where appropriate, as well as market research, publicly available information and industry publications. The third party sources we have used generally state that the information they contain has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but that the accuracy and completeness of such information is not guaranteed and that the projections they contain are based on a number of assumptions.

By accepting this publication you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this publication.

Attachment

  • Flow Traders Capital Markets Day

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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