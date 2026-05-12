







HONG KONG, May 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - May 11, 2026, Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (SEHK: 40) completed a syndicated green and sustainability-linked loan facility (the 'GSLL Facility') of HK$675 million with 10 major banks. With Hang Seng Bank Limited as the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner, Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited is the mandated lead arranger and Malayan Banking Berhad the lead arranger. Other arrangers include Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. Hong Kong Branch; Bank of Dongguan International Limited; China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch; Taiwan Cooperative Bank, Ltd. Hong Kong Branch; Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank Co., Ltd., Hong Kong Branch; First Commercial Bank, Ltd., Macau Branch; and Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Ltd., Offshore Banking Branch.Notwithstanding the challenging global environment, this HK$675 million GSLL Facility underscores strong confidence and backing from the banking sector in Gold Peak's commitment to, and track record of, upholding and advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance ('ESG') principles.Victor Lo, Chairman & Chief Executive of Gold Peak, said, 'Gold Peak remains steadfast in its commitment to long-term sustainable development and has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver in this area. The establishment of the GSLL Facility not only validates our strategic direction but also enables us to explore innovative financing options and adopt operational best practices that will drive sustainable business growth.'Dr Brian Li, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of Gold Peak, commented, 'As a prominent player in the batteries, audio, and electronics industries, Gold Peak is committed to embedding sustainability into every aspect of its operations. We have made solid and measurable progress in advancing our sustainability strategy, reflecting our dedication to responsible corporate citizenship and long-term value creation.''We champion the use of rechargeable batteries to reduce waste. Our GP Recyko rechargeable range has been met with strong market acceptance, and we are continuously improving our charging efficiency to enable full charging in just one hour, a boost to shifting the consumers' habit from single-use batteries to rechargeables.''We continued to reinforce our packaging sustainability efforts by replacing plastic packaging with paper-based alternatives for more than 1,000 GP-branded consumer battery products across Europe. As a result of this initiative, we achieved an annual reduction of 48 tons of plastic and 30 tons of material waste.'GP Energy Tech, the Group's sustainable energy solutions business, reached a key milestone with the opening of our first Nickel Zinc (NiZn) manufacturing facility in Dongguan, China, in January 2026. This marks an important step toward positioning Gold Peak to develop next- generation NiZn battery solutions, engineered to enhance immediate power performance through high power density, improved recyclability, and non-flammable characteristics.The NiZn batteries are designed to provide reliable, sustainable power for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems for data centers and other critical infrastructures. Through the GSLL Facility, the Group will receive funding to further advance the NiZn initiative - supporting progress toward a safer and more sustainable future.Gold Peak views sustainability as a crucial value driver for achieving profitable, long-term growth. In FY24/25, it achieved a 4% year on year reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to FY23/24 baseline year. It remains committed to its interim and long-term reduction targets as follows:- a 20% reduction by 2030 compared to the FY23/24 baseline;- a 60% reduction by 2040; and- the achievement of net-zero operational emissions (i.e., 100% reduction) by 2050.Among many sustainability awards, six of the Group's battery manufacturing facilities have achieved Zero Waste to Landfill Platinum and Gold validation from UL Solutions, demonstrating its commitment to diverting 95-100% of waste from landfills through effective waste reduction and diversion strategies. Additionally, GP Batteries and GP Energy Tech have gained EcoVadis Bronze medal during FY25/26. The Group is also continuously ramping up the solar panels in factories to realize its decarbonization goals.Regina Lee, Head of Commercial Banking at Hang Seng Bank Limited, said, 'This syndicated facility reflects the market's confidence in Gold Peak's long-term strategy and sustainability efforts. Hang Seng Bank is honoured to act as sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for a green and sustainability-linked loan facility, delivering a structure that incentivises performance against clear sustainability targets and supporting the Group's continued investment in rechargeable battery manufacturing. Building on our long-standing relationship with Gold Peak, we'll continue to work closely with the Group to align financing with sustainability outcomes, creating long-term value for stakeholders and the wider community.'The 3-year GSLL Facility features a tiered incentive mechanism that rewards progress toward sustainability targets, with Gold Peak eligible for an interest rate reduction upon achievement. Gold Peak plans to deploy the proceeds to further strengthen its financial position, accelerate the expansion of its rechargeable battery and sustainable energy solutions businesses, support long-term investment in advanced manufacturing technologies, drive operational excellence, and deepen its commitment to green and sustainable business practices.(Center) Brian Li, Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President of Gold Peak, signed the GSLL Facility of HK$675 million with 10 major banks.(7th from the left) Victor Lo, Chairman and Chief Executive of Gold Peak, expressed gratitude to the banks for their continued and unwavering support of the GSLL Facility.Gold Peak Technology Group LimitedCharlotte WongSenior Manager, Corporate CommunicationsTel: (852) 2485 5328Email: charlotte_wong@goldpeak.comAJA Capital LimitedAvy Yu / Janet LouieTel: (852) 9500 4443 / (852) 9155 5615Email:avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / janet.louie@ajacapital.com.hkAbout Gold PeakGold Peak Technology Group is a global battery and electronics company with an aspiration to become one of the leaders in providing energy and sound solutions that enlighten and empower lives, and with sustainability as a focus.The parent company, Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (SEHK: 40), was established in 1964 and has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 1984. Gold Peak holds a majority stake at 86.18%* in the Singapore-listed GP Industries Limited as its major industrial investment vehicle and operates manufacturing, R&D, marketing and distribution operations in more than 10 countries around the world.Gold Peak Technology Group Limited not only develops its consumer batteries, electronics and audio products, but also puts great emphasis on R&D of new rechargeable battery and B2B battery technologies. The Group has built renowned brand names for its major product categories, including GP batteries, GP Recyko batteries, KEF premium audio products and Celestion professional speaker drivers.www.goldpeak.com(* shareholding % as at 11 May 2026)Source: Gold Peak Technology Group LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.