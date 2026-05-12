Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (AIM: THX) (TSXV: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bernard Swanepoel to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), subject to the approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Swanepoel is a South African mining executive who has spent 25 years of his 40-year mining career in senior/executive management roles. Bernard Swanepoel served as CEO of Harmony Gold from 1995 to 2007, during which the company transformed into one of the world's largest gold producers. He has served 11 years on the board of Sanlam Limited, 15 years on the board of African Rainbow Minerals, and is Chairman of Manganese Metal Company. Bernard also serves on the boards of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited, Zimplats, and African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation, while co-leading the strategy consultancy THINKspiration.

Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated:

"We are delighted to welcome Bernard Swanepoel to Thor's Board of Directors. Bernard brings a wealth of expertise and experience built over 40 years in the mining industry, which will further strengthen the Board at this critical period as the Company prepares to build its second mine, transition to underground mining at Segilola, and develop into a mid-tier gold producer. We look forward to working with him in our team.

"On behalf of the Company, I would also like to take this opportunity to thank again Mr Collin Ellison, who served as a non-executive director at Thor for seven years over a very successful and transformational period in the Company's history. Collin made a significant contribution to the Company through a period of growth and development, where we completed construction of the Segilola Gold Mine in Osun State, Nigeria, achieved commercial production, and have since profitably and responsibly produced gold for four years. During this time, we also fully repaid our senior debt facility with AFC, whilst advancing our Douta Project in Senegal to the pre-feasibility stage of development."

Additional Information (in accordance with Rule 17 and Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies).

Zacharias Bernardus "Bernard" Swanepoel, age 65, is currently or has been a Director of the following companies within the past five years:

Current Directorships Former Directorships Swahele Properties CC Phakamisa Foundation Shelf 1 (Pty) Ltd Resources For Africa Investment Conferences (Pty) Ltd Phakamisa Coal Consortium (Pty) Ltd TTP Silica Sands Holdings (Pty) Ltd SBI The Big Voice of Small Business RMW Properties (Pty) Ltd Omnia Holdings Limited To The Point Growth Specialists Retail (Pty) Ltd Cashcow (Pty) Ltd Pure Manganese (Pty) Ltd Impala Bafokeng Resources Limited TTP Exploration (Pty) Ltd Basil Read Mining Limited Swanepoel Ankole Stud (Pty) Ltd Manic Technology Holdings (Pty) Ltd Fire Sky Genetics (Pty) Ltd Fire Sky Embryo Centre (Pty) Ltd Fire Sky Ankole (Pty) Ltd To The Point Growth Specialists Consulting (Pty) Ltd TTP Gold (Pty) Ltd TTP Coal Holdco (Pty) Ltd Bokamoso Gold (Pty) Ltd Blue Rand Technology (Pty) Ltd African Exploration Mining And Finance Corporation (Pty) Ltd Mac Africa Farms(Pty) Ltd Bilston Investments (Pty) Ltd Soetmelksvlei Farms 6 (Pty) Ltd Impala Platinum Limited Soetmelksvlei Farms 4 (Pty) Ltd Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Kingstonvale Farms 4 (Pty) Ltd Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd Koppie Alleen Farms (Pty) Ltd Erf 1507 Morningside Ext 176 Homeowners Association TTP Mining (Pty) Ltd To The Point Growth Specialists' Property (Pty) Ltd Manic Copper Technology (Pty) Ltd To The Point Growth Specialists (Pty) Ltd TTP Marketing Co (Pty) Ltd To The Point Growth Specialists Investments 5(Pty) Ltd Manic Technology Worx (Pty) Ltd To The Point Growth Specialists Investments 3 (Pty) Ltd Ramco Energy (Pty) Ltd Green Dot Advisors (Pty) Ltd To The Point Turnaround (Pty) Ltd Manganese Metals Holdings (Pty) Ltd TTP Management Services (Pty) Ltd Newshelf 1256 (Pty) Ltd LMF STAHL Holdco (Pty) Ltd Zimplats Holdings Limited Soetmelksvlei Farms 118 (Pty) Ltd

Manic Iron Consultancy (Pty) Ltd

K2019271122 (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Western Cape Silica Sands (Pty) Ltd

CFB Sands (Pty) Ltd

DHS Silica Sand (Pty) Ltd

TTP Phakamisa Coal (Pty) Ltd

Impala Canada Limited

About Thor

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Cote d'Ivoire. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria. Mining and production commenced at Segilola in 2021. Thor holds a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

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Source: Thor Explorations Ltd.