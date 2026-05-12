Severe shortages of power transformers are stalling grid expansion as developers face skyrocketing prices and four year wait times for critical equipment. USA The scramble for electrical infrastructure is reaching a fever pitch as power developers and data center operators compete for limited factory production slots. A report from Reuters Events highlights that long transformer lead times are now dictating power project schedules across the country. A combination of surging demand and raw material shortages has pushed lead times for high capacity units to as long as four years, according to analysts ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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