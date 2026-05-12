AM Best has revised its outlook on Italy's life insurance segment to stable from negative, primarily reflecting the improvement in lapses and its expectation that companies can continue to adjust to keep positive net inflows.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Italy Life Insurance," AM Best also states that it expects life insurance premium income to remain resilient in 2026, consolidating its recovery trend.

Andrea Porta, senior financial analyst and one of the authors of the outlook, said, "Demand for both traditional and unit-linked products is expected to drive top-line growth, although global geopolitical tensions and financial markets' volatility have the potential to limit the development of the market in the short to medium term."

Eli Sanchez, director, analytics, added, "It should be noted that Italy's life insurance segment continues to exhibit an elevated level of concentration, both by market participants and distribution channels. Roughly half of total life premiums are written by three companies and distributed through bancassurance channels."

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AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

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Contacts:

Andrea Porta

Senior Financial Analyst

+31 20 808 1700

andrea.porta@ambest.com

Eli Sanchez

Director, Analytics

+31 20 808 3190

eli.sanchez@ambest.com

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com