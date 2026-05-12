Dr. Ionel "Dan" Jitaru, President of Rompower Energy Systems Inc., will present the following seminars at PCIM Europe 2026.

Rompower Energy Systems Inc. is a research and development company specialized in advanced power-conversion technologies. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions for the power-conversion industry, including high-efficiency AC-DC and DC-DC converters, advanced magnetic designs, and next-generation power architecture.

As part of Seminars 10 and 19, Dr. Ionel "Dan" Jitaru will present magnetic-electrical structures targeted at artificial-intelligence power systems, enabling very high efficiency and ultra-high power density in fixed-ratio 800 V DC-DC converters (DCX) with power levels ranging from 6 kW to 20 kW.

Seminar 1: Advanced Technologies for Medium and Low Power AC-DC Converters.

Key Novel material

Energy Extraction from the leakage Inductance of a flyback converter without the use of an active clamp.

ZVS energized by harvesting a portion of the leakage inductance energy.

High-efficiency operation from an 800 V bus, making the topology especially attractive for automotive, industrial, and AI-related auxiliary power applications.

Seminar 10: Magnetics for High Power in Artificial Intelligence and Modern Automotive Applications.

Key and Novel material:

Novel multi-leg magnetic structures enabling MHz operation and very high output currents in DCX converters for AI applications.

Inherent elimination of common-mode (CM) noise in the transformers.

Advanced magnetic integration, combining multiple functions into a single structure for higher power density and reduced losses.

Seminar 19: High Power and Very High-Density Technologies for Modern Automotive and Artificial Intelligence.

Key and Novel material:

Seven distinct methods for achieving ZVS in flyback topology, enabling soft-switching across wide operating conditions without compromising simplicity.

Ideal (lossless) snubber techniques for forward converters, harvesting leakage energy and eliminating dissipation while suppressing voltage spikes.

Ultra-high power density DCX converters (~2000 W/in³) scalable to 20 kW+.

For more details, please visit our website at http://www.rompower.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Wynn Meadows

wynn.meadows@rompower.com, +1(520) 309-8141