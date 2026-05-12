Dr. Ionel "Dan" Jitaru, President of Rompower Energy Systems Inc., will present the following seminars at PCIM Europe 2026.
Rompower Energy Systems Inc. is a research and development company specialized in advanced power-conversion technologies. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions for the power-conversion industry, including high-efficiency AC-DC and DC-DC converters, advanced magnetic designs, and next-generation power architecture.
As part of Seminars 10 and 19, Dr. Ionel "Dan" Jitaru will present magnetic-electrical structures targeted at artificial-intelligence power systems, enabling very high efficiency and ultra-high power density in fixed-ratio 800 V DC-DC converters (DCX) with power levels ranging from 6 kW to 20 kW.
Seminar 1: Advanced Technologies for Medium and Low Power AC-DC Converters.
Key Novel material
- Energy Extraction from the leakage Inductance of a flyback converter without the use of an active clamp.
- ZVS energized by harvesting a portion of the leakage inductance energy.
- High-efficiency operation from an 800 V bus, making the topology especially attractive for automotive, industrial, and AI-related auxiliary power applications.
Seminar 10: Magnetics for High Power in Artificial Intelligence and Modern Automotive Applications.
Key and Novel material:
- Novel multi-leg magnetic structures enabling MHz operation and very high output currents in DCX converters for AI applications.
- Inherent elimination of common-mode (CM) noise in the transformers.
- Advanced magnetic integration, combining multiple functions into a single structure for higher power density and reduced losses.
Seminar 19: High Power and Very High-Density Technologies for Modern Automotive and Artificial Intelligence.
Key and Novel material:
- Seven distinct methods for achieving ZVS in flyback topology, enabling soft-switching across wide operating conditions without compromising simplicity.
- Ideal (lossless) snubber techniques for forward converters, harvesting leakage energy and eliminating dissipation while suppressing voltage spikes.
- Ultra-high power density DCX converters (~2000 W/in³) scalable to 20 kW+.
For more details, please visit our website at http://www.rompower.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260511923646/en/
Contacts:
Media Contact:
Wynn Meadows
wynn.meadows@rompower.com, +1(520) 309-8141