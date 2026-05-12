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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Bone Index Finland Ltd.: Bindex brings osteoporosis screening to Boots pharmacies

Earlier detection of osteoporosis than ever

LONDON and KUOPIO, Finland, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boots has launched a new pilot Bone Density Scan Service utilizing Bindex ultrasound technology. With the Bindex device, osteoporosis risk can be detected in a quick assessment available at selected Boots pharmacies. The collaboration helps raise awareness of personal osteoporosis risk earlier and encourages proactive steps before fractures occur. It is also part of a broader shift in healthcare-from hospital to community.

A gradually developing condition is often diagnosed too late - until now

Osteoporosis is often called "a silent condition." According to the NHS, osteoporosis weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break, and diagnosis often follows a fracture. In the UK, 3.5 million people are living with osteoporosis, and more than 500,000 fragility fractures occur each year-around one every minute-according to the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

Bone Index Finland Ltd, the company behind Bindex, enables earlier identification of osteoporosis risk. The pilot brings Bindex's point-of-care bone health technology into a convenient assessment available in familiar community healthcare settings.

"Too often, osteoporosis is recognised only after a fracture has already occurred. This collaboration aims to change that pathway by making bone health assessment more accessible, scalable, and actionable in real-world care settings," said Janne Karjalainen, CEO of Bone Index Finland Ltd. "By bringing point-of-care assessment closer to where people already seek health advice, we can support earlier identification, clearer next steps, and more proactive prevention."

Earlier detection with a proven and portable device

Bindex is a portable, radiation-free ultrasound device designed for accessible point-of-care bone health assessment. It enables healthcare providers to identify individuals who may benefit from further advice, lifestyle support, or clinical follow-up-all within community healthcare settings.

The Bindex system has been validated in multiple clinical studies with DXA. It is CE-marked, MHRA-registered, and FDA-cleared. According to the company, more than four million scans have been performed globally, supported by clinical studies across Europe and the US.

Collaboration as part of a broader shift

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward prevention, community-based services, and digital health. In recent public commentary, Karjalainen highlighted the role of Bindex pulse-echo ultrasonometry in point-of-care osteoporosis screening and fragility fracture prevention, emphasizing the need for earlier risk identification and improved accessibility in real-world settings. Karjalainen also linked Bindex's UK activities to NHS priorities such as moving care from hospital to community and from sickness to prevention.

About Bindex

Bindex is a portable, radiation-free pulse-echo ultrasound technology developed by Bone Index Finland Ltd for osteoporosis screening and diagnostics. The device measures cortical bone thickness at the shinbone and calculates a Density Index to help identify individuals at higher risk of osteoporosis.

Media contacts

Bone Index Finland Ltd: info@boneindex.com
Phone: +358 50 448 1696

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976972/Bone_Index_Finland_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2976971/Bindex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bindex-brings-osteoporosis-screening-to-boots-pharmacies-302768418.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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