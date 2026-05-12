The New Zealand government has ordered a review into the installation of residential and small- to medium-scale solar as it seeks to accelerate the rollout of rooftop PV. Australia The New Zealand (NZ) government has announced a Sector Review into the installation rules for residential and small- to medium-scale solar with the aim of making the deployment of rooftop PV in the country the simplest in the developed world. Data sourced from Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko shows NZ's distributed solar PV capacity increased 44% in 2025 with a record 258 MW installed last year. Even with the surge, ...

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