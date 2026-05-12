Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its new mid-to-premium cannabis extracts brand, Northern Drip, expanding the Company's presence in one of the fastest-growing segments of the Canadian cannabis market.Northern Drip represents Herbal Dispatch's fifth in-house brand launch, joining the Company's growing portfolio alongside Buzz, Happy Hour, NU, and Chomp.

Designed for concentrate consumers and extract enthusiasts, Northern Drip offers a curated lineup of potent, terpene-rich products, including premium concentrates, hash, vape cartridges, and other extract-based formats. The brand is positioned to deliver high-quality cannabis experiences at accessible pricing, targeting growing consumer demand for high-THC and flavor-forward products.





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Cannabis extracts continue to represent one of the largest and fastest-growing categories in the Canadian cannabis market, with inhaled extracts-including vape cartridges, hash, wax, and rosin-generating approximately $1.7 billion in Canadian retail sales in 2024/2025, representing approximately 31.1% of total cannabis sales nationally. 1

Inspired by Canada's northern landscapes and craft cannabis culture, Northern Drip features products derived from premium genetics and produced using high-quality extraction methods focused on terpene preservation, potency, and consistency. The initial lineup includes solventless hash rosin, live resin concentrates, strain-specific vape cartridges, and other unique products for experienced consumers. Products within the Northern Drip line are expected to range from approximately 70% to 90%+ THC.

Cannabis extracts continue to represent one of the fastest-growing and highest-margin categories in the Canadian cannabis market, driven by increasing consumer demand for potent, discreet, and convenience-oriented formats. Through Northern Drip, Herbal Dispatch intends to expand its footprint within this category while leveraging its existing medical, recreational, and wholesale distribution channels. The Northern Drip launch strengthens its broader house-brand strategy and supports long-term margin expansion through differentiated proprietary products.

"We are excited to launch Northern Drip as part of our continued expansion into high-growth cannabis categories. Extract consumers are increasingly looking for premium experiences, high potency, and authentic terpene profiles, and we believe Northern Drip is well positioned to meet that demand," commented Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch. "This launch also reflects our broader strategy of developing scalable in-house brands that strengthen customer loyalty, improve margins, and expand our product offering across both recreational and medical channels."

Northern Drip products are available through Herbal Dispatch's online platforms and select wholesale partners across Canada. The Company expects to continue expanding the Northern Drip portfolio over time, including additional extract formats, infused products, and other derivative cannabis categories.

Sources:

1:https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/260305/cg-b004-eng.htm?utm_source=chatgpt.com

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Herbal Dispatch Inc.