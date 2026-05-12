Zendure has launched PowerHub, a new energy management system for homes and small commercial sites that integrates solar PV, battery storage, grid power, EV charging, heat pumps, and smart home devices into one platform. The system supports up to 150 kWh storage capacity and up to 43 kW three-phase PV input, while the 3-phase version enables EV charging at up to 22 kW.China-based Zendure has unveiled this week a new energy management system (EMS) that can optimized the combined operation of residential PV power generation, battery storage, grid electricity and backup power, as well as as heat ...

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