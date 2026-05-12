TCW, a premier global asset management firm, today announced the launch of the TCW Global Bond Fund, a subfund of TCW Funds, a Luxembourg-domiciled UCITS (the "Fund"), expanding the firm's UCITS fixed income offerings and maximizing use of TCW's full range of global bond capabilities.

The Fund provides actively managed exposure to global fixed income markets and is benchmarked to the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index (unhedged). The strategy is designed for investors and professional allocators seeking a globally diversified core plus bond allocation within a UCITS structure. The Fund employs a disciplined investment framework that integrates top-down macro and bottom-up analysis with active allocations across sovereign, credit, and securitized sectors, along with active currency positioning and sustainability considerations, supported by TCW's deep global fixed income research platform. The Fund will be team managed and led by Bryan T. Whalen, Ruben Hovhannisyan, David Robbins, Jamie Patton, Michael Carrion, and Nick Verdi.

The launch builds on TCW's decades-long experience managing global multi-sector bond strategies across market cycles. The new Fund reflects TCW's commitment to scaling its core global fixed income strategies for investors outside of the U.S., grounded in the same disciplined, research driven approach that has defined the firm's fixed income platform for more than 50 years.

"Given divergences in economic, monetary and fiscal policy, global bond markets should continue to offer compelling income, diversification, and relative-value opportunities for active investors," said Bryan T. Whalen, CFA, Chief Investment Officer and Generalist Portfolio Manager at TCW. "This UCITS fund represents a natural extension of our long-standing global fixed income strategy, applying the same disciplined, risk-aware investment approach that has guided TCW's fixed income platform for decades."

The Fund's institutional share class is priced at 0.45%, positioning it competitively within the global bond UCITS category1

Globally, TCW manages over $166 billion in fixed income assets2

About The TCW Group

TCW is a leading global asset management firm with a broad range of products across fixed income, alternative investments, equities, and emerging markets with over half a century of investment experience. Through TCW Funds and ETF suite, TCW manages one of the largest fund complexes in the U.S. TCW's clients include many of the world's largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. For more information, please visit www.tcw.com.

Various matters discussed in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected or contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including general economic conditions, overall availability of certain types of securities for investment by the Fund, the level of volatility in the securities markets and in the share price of the Fund, and other risk factors outlined in the Fund's Prospectus, key investor information documents and other documents about the Fund. These documents and other information regarding the Fund are available at no cost on www.fundsquare.net, www.TCW.com, or at TCW Funds, 3, rue Jean Piret, L-2350 Luxembourg. The Fund has been set up under the laws of the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.

1 Consisting of 325 funds in the Morningstar Global Diversified Bond Category 2 TCW Global Fixed Income Assets as of 3/31/26

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