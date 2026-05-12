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WKN: A2QSBM | ISIN: US01625V1044 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.05.26 | 21:59
17,160 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 00:21 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Alignment Healthcare Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASD: ALHC) will replace Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASD: SNCY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 14. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Allegiant Travel Co. (NASD: ALGT) is acquiring Sun Country Airlines Holdings in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Alignment Healthcare

ALHC

Health Care

May 14, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Sun Country Airlines Holdings

SNCY

Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
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