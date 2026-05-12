



MUMBAI, INDIA, May 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the all-in-one customer engagement platform, has won Silver at the Thailand MarTech Awards 2026 in the Impact MarTech category, in partnership with Rabbit Rewards, the loyalty and lifestyle platform for Bangkok's BTS Skytrain and a widely used commuter ecosystem in Southeast Asia.The recognition highlights how CleverTap and Rabbit Rewards have transformed customer engagement by building a real-time, agentic engagement model powered by autonomous decisioning, designed to serve millions of commuters in a high-frequency environment.Rabbit Rewards operates at the intersection of daily commuting, payments, and lifestyle services, where user behavior shifts constantly based on routine, timing, and location. Traditional campaign-led approaches, built on static segmentation and fixed schedules, were unable to keep pace and often resulted in delayed or irrelevant engagement.To address this, Rabbit Rewards partnered with CleverTap to implement a real-time decisioning layer that continuously interprets live behavior and determines the next best action for each user.With CleverAI, and its suite of tools - including IntelliNODE and Best Time Optimization among others - Rabbit Rewards deployed trigger-based, omnichannel journeys across push notifications, in-app messaging, email, and SMS. These journeys span onboarding, renewals, promotions, and re-engagement, and adapt continuously to commuter behavior.The shift to real-time, behavior-led engagement delivered clear, measurable outcomes:- 85% uplift in click-through rates (CTR)- 62.6% week-4 repeat transactions among engaged users, compared to 18.7% for non-engaged users- 2.4% of total transactions directly influenced by CleverTap-powered engagementBeyond these results, Rabbit Rewards significantly improved the quality of customer engagement. Communication became more timely, contextual, and aligned with commuter needs, strengthening trust and positioning the platform as a more intuitive, lifestyle-oriented companion for daily users."Our vision has always been to make everyday commuting more seamless, rewarding, and relevant for our users. Through our partnership with CleverTap, we have successfully transitioned from traditional campaign execution to a real-time engagement model that understands and responds to commuter behavior in the moment.CleverAI has enabled us to deliver more personalized and timely experiences at scale, strengthening both customer engagement and long-term loyalty. This collaboration goes beyond technology - it is about ensuring Rabbit Rewards shows up for our members in ways that feel personal, timely, and genuinely useful throughout their daily journeys," said Kamolwan Korphaisarn, Program Director, Rabbit Rewards"Enterprises today sit on a surplus of data, but turning those data points into timely, meaningful action remains a big challenge. With CleverAI, we're enabling brands to move beyond static campaigns to intelligent systems that continuously interpret behavior, determine the next best action, and deliver truly personalized experiences in real time. Our work with Rabbit Rewards shows how this approach drives stronger engagement while enabling seamless, context-aware customer journeys at the scale of the individual," said Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, CleverTap.About Rabbit RewardsRabbit Rewards is Thailand's leading loyalty and lifestyle platform built around Bangkok's BTS Skytrain ecosystem, one of Southeast Asia's busiest urban transit networks serving millions of daily commuters.The platform connects commuting, payments, and everyday lifestyle experiences into a single ecosystem, enabling members to access rewards, offers, and partner benefits across Bangkok.As part of BTS Group Holdings, Rabbit Rewards serves a diverse member base ranging from daily riders and students to tourists and lifestyle-focused members, making it a deeply embedded companion in Bangkok's urban lifestyle.Rabbit Rewards continues to evolve its customer engagement capabilities to deliver more contextual, real-time experiences that align with the rhythm of everyday commuting and lifestyle needs.For more information, visit rabbitrewards.co.thAbout CleverTapCleverTap is the world's leading AI-first, all-in-one customer engagement and retention platform, helping brands turn data into lasting customer relationships. Powered by its proprietary CleverAI: Decisioning Engine and Agentic AI-verse, CleverTap enables organizations to maximize customer lifetime value at scale. Its unified platform brings together AI-powered segmentation, personalization, experimentation, journey orchestration, and deep analytics seamlessly integrated with 100+ leading martech solutions.Leading brands such as Burger King, Levi's, IKEA, Decathlon, Domino's, Jio, Carousell, AIA Thailand, Sasom, 12Go, and Ngern Tid Lor, rely on CleverTap to drive measurable growth through meaningful customer engagement. With backing from global investors including Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, CDPQ, and 360 One, CleverTap has presence across US, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/X: https://twitter.com/CleverTapFor more information:ADITYA SANYALDirector, Digital Marketing, CleverTap+91 9177110080aditya.sanyal@clevertap.comASHMIT CHAUDHARYAssociate Consultant, Archetype+91 8850752121ashmit.chaudhary@archetype.coSource: CleverTapCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.