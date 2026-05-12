Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 12-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 12/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc C Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BW6HS596 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Plc Series 2026-3 3.00% Covered Bonds due 12/05/2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess debt-like XS3364763485 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Series 2026-4 3.25% Covered Bonds due 12/05/2034; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess debt-like XS3364763212 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Series 2026-5 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 08/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 each in excess debt-like XS3366194671 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: HSBC HOLDINGS PLC Floating Rate Notes due 12/11/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3367695668 -- including EUR199,000) securities 4.086% to Floating Rate Notes due 12/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 each in excess thereof debt-like XS3367697797 -- up to and including EUR199,000) securities 3.553% to Floating Rate Notes due 12/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3367696047 -- and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 5.240% Notes due 12/05/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and GBP100,000 each) debt-like XS3373452120 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS PLC 3.580% Resetting Senior Callable Notes due 12/05/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3367720797 -- thereof) securities 4.433% Resetting Senior Callable Notes due 12/11/2037; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3367695155 -- thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and WisdomTree 1-Day Equity Put Premium Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3330165328 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 427058 EQS News ID: 2325506 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)