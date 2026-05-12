STAR Procurement Selects Atamis to Support Collaborative Procurement Across Six UK Councils

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Procurement, a collaborative procurement service serving six local authorities across the North West of England, has successfully implemented procurement software from Atamis to strengthen visibility, governance and efficiency across its operations.

STAR Procurement delivers procurement services on behalf of:

Knowsley Council

Rochdale Borough Council

St Helens Council

Stockport Council

Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Trafford Council





The organisation selected Atamis' Pipeline Management and Contract & Supplier Management solutions to provide a single, structured system capable of supporting its unique shared service model.

Operating across multiple councils with differing governance structures and requirements, STAR required a flexible solution that could move beyond legacy tools and manual processes while aligning closely to its established procurement workflows. Atamis was chosen for its configurability, strong data management capabilities and ability to adapt to complex operating environments.

Since implementation, STAR has achieved significant improvements in data quality, consistency and visibility, alongside a more modernised procurement workflow that supports better planning, governance and decision-making across the service.

Jamie Cooper, Assistant Director of STAR Procurement commented:



"The implementation of Atamis has been delivered on time, to an exceptionally high standard, and in a way that has genuinely exceeded expectations. The benefits of the system are already clear. We have seen a significant improvement in data quality, consistency and visibility, much stronger alignment with our procurement processes, and a modernised workflow that supports better planning, governance and decision-making across the service.

Atamis has given us a single, structured system that replaces a mix of legacy tools and manual processes, while still being flexible enough to reflect how STAR actually operates as a shared service. The way the Atamis team have worked with us has been absolutely key to the success of the project. It has felt much more like a partnership than a supplier-client relationship."

The implementation was delivered on time and to a high standard, with a structured and collaborative approach that enabled STAR to manage complex requirements effectively while maintaining clear oversight throughout the project.

Helen Evans, Atamis CEO (Interim) commented:



"We're delighted to be working with STAR Procurement and supporting a service that plays such an important role across multiple local authorities. Shared service models bring unique challenges, particularly around governance and visibility, and it's fantastic to see how our team has made sure these needs were met.

This project is a great example of what can be achieved through true collaboration. We're proud to have delivered a solution that not only supports STAR's current operations but also provides a strong foundation for future development as their requirements continue to evolve."

Atamis continues to support public sector organisations across the UK and Ireland with flexible, modular procurement software designed to improve efficiency, strengthen governance and enable more strategic procurement outcomes.

About Atamis

Atamis is a leading UK-based source-to-contract procurement software provider, helping organisations improve visibility, efficiency and control across the procurement lifecycle. Its flexible, modular platform enables clients to build tailored solutions spanning pipeline management, tendering, contract management and supplier relationship management.

About STAR Procurement

STAR Procurement is a collaborative procurement service delivering strategic and operational procurement support across six local authorities in the North West of England, helping drive value, efficiency and compliance across public sector procurement.

Media Contact:

marketing@atamis.co.uk

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