DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS LN) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-May-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 11-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 99.3361 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15311585 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN LEI Code: 549300844MRDSZ28EP63 Sequence No.: 427142 EQS News ID: 2325906 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)