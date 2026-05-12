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WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 13:03
65,85 Euro
-1,94 % -1,30
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,5067,6010:33
67,4567,5510:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 09:36 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Orion Oyj: Orion Animal Health receives US FDA approval for Tessie (tasipimidine oral solution) for the treatment of noise aversion and separation anxiety in dogs

ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE

12 MAY 2026 at 10:30 EEST

Orion Animal Health receives US FDA approval for Tessie® (tasipimidine oral solution) for the treatment of noise aversion and separation anxiety in dogs

Orion Corporation today announced that on 6 May 2026 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tessie® (tasipimidine) oral solution for dogs.

Tessie® is indicated for the treatment of noise aversion and separation anxiety in dogs.

Tasipimidine is an Orion proprietary molecule and a new active substance for veterinary use in the U.S. It acts in the central nervous system by blocking the startle reflex and thus counteracting arousal.

"This approval adds to Orion Animal Health's portfolio of veterinary medicines developed to address clearly identified clinical needs," says Niclas Lindstedt, Executive Vice President, Orion Animal Health. "Our long-standing approach to innovation is centered on applying scientific expertise to create treatment options that support veterinary decision-making and animal welfare."

Orion's long-standing strategic partner, Zoetis, has the exclusive right to market and sell Tessie® in the United States. Tessie® is anticipated to be available in the U.S. by mid-2027 and will expand Zoetis' behavioral product portfolio, alongside Sileo® and Bonqat®.

Orion Pharma Animal Health, part of Orion Corporation, focuses on improving the health and well-being of animals through science-based veterinary medicines and animal health solutions, with a strong emphasis on companion animals. The division develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of proprietary and generic products, working closely with veterinary professionals.

Media contact:
Christina Weber-Villumsen, VP Corporate Communications, Brand & Public Affairs, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 504635247

Investor contact:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Head of Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

About Orion
Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.

About Zoetis
Zoetis is the world's leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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