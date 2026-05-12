Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu interim report January-March 2026 - More favorable market dynamics underpinned higher adjusted EBITDA

Outokumpu Corporation

Interim report

May 12, 2026 at 9.00 am EEST

Outokumpu interim report January-March 2026 - More favorable market dynamics underpinned higher adjusted EBITDA

Highlights in Q1 2026

Adjusted EBITDA increased from the previous quarter to EUR 65 million supported by improved profitability in business area Europe driven by higher delivery volumes, and in business area Americas driven by a higher average stainless steel price.

Stainless steel market activity improved, driven by seasonal factors and CBAM-related effects. Deliveries increased by 27% to 465 thousand tonnes from the previous quarter.

Ferrochrome market remained balanced, supporting price increases and favoring Outokumpu's low-emission European offering. Deliveries rose 17% to 110 thousand tonnes from the previous quarter.

Operating cash flow strengthened to EUR 85 million mainly due to stronger result, with working capital release providing additional support. Net debt decreased to EUR 241 million.

Implementation of the restructuring program is progressing as planned, targeting annual cost savings of EUR 100 million by the end of 2027, of which approximately half is expected in 2026.

EVOLVE growth strategy progressing: Construction of the pilot plant in the U.S. to scale up proprietary technology for the production of low-CO2 enriched ferrochrome and chromium metal is advancing, planned to be operational in the first half of 2027. Development of higher-margin specialty ferrochrome products progressing. Circular economy ecosystem launched at Kemi mine to use side streams. Tornio annealing and pickling line investment review ongoing. Avesta melt shop feasibility study ongoing to allow expansion into high-nickel alloys.



Key figures (EUR million, or as indicated) Q1/26 Q1/25 Q4/25 2025 Sales 1,451 1,524 1,160 5,468 EBITDA 59 47 -27 88 Adjusted EBITDA 1) 65 49 10 167 Operating profit (EBIT) 3 -7 -83 -134 Net result for the period -6 -18 -65 -137 Earnings per share, EUR -0.01 -0.04 -0.14 -0.31 Operating cash flow 85 -10 64 79 Net debt 241 252 265 265 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1.3 1.3 1.6 1.6 Stainless steel deliveries, 1000 tonnes 465 470 365 1,751 Ferrochrome deliveries, 1000 tonnes 110 95 94 395

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - Items affecting comparability.



President & CEO Kati ter Horst

In the first quarter, stainless steel market dynamics improved, driven by seasonality and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) impacts in Europe. Since the introduction of CBAM in January, there is a clear carbon price on stainless steel imports at the EU border, which shifts demand towards European scrap-based production with a lower carbon footprint. Consequently, we have seen the share of cold-rolled stainless steel imports to the EU nearly halve. It is important to extend CBAM to downstream steel-intensive goods to ensure a level playing field for our customers and to prevent carbon leakage. We support the European Commission's plan to expand CBAM to downstream customer segments. The European Commission, Parliament and Council have agreed on steel safeguard measures which will come into force on July 1, 2026, and protect the European steel industry from global overcapacity.

So far, the direct effects of the conflict in the Middle East on Outokumpu's result have been limited and mainly related to higher freight costs, which are expected to increase further in the second quarter. On the energy side, our hedging and high share of Nordic low-carbon electricity help mitigate the impact. However, if the conflict were to prolong, it could weigh on economic growth, end-use demand for our products, and put upward pressure on energy costs.

In the first quarter, our adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 65 million supported by 27% higher stainless steel delivery volumes compared to the fourth quarter. While profitability improved in business area Europe on the back of the higher delivery volumes, Outokumpu's results continued to be negatively impacted by the backlog related to the implementation of the new supply-chain solution. Business area Americas achieved an excellent result, supported amongst other factors by a higher average stainless steel price. Business area Ferrochrome continued its solid performance thanks to its low-emission European offering. Deliveries increased by 17% compared to the previous quarter. The ferrochrome market remained balanced which supported prices. Group operating cash flow strengthened, mainly due to stronger result and working capital release.

We are advancing our EVOLVE growth strategy by developing higher-margin specialty products in our Ferrochrome business. These new products also broaden our customer portfolio outside stainless steel. During the quarter we progressed through successful production campaigns supplying both internal and external customers. The construction of our pilot plant/ in New Hampshire, U.S., to scale up proprietary technology for the production of low-CO2 enriched ferrochrome and chromium metal, is progressing as planned and expected to be operational during the first half of 2027. Outokumpu also announced the launch of a circular economy ecosystem at the Kemi mine to support the utilization of mining side streams and resource efficiency. Further, our group-wide restructuring program will deliver EUR 100 million savings by the end of 2027, of which we expect to realize approximately half in 2026.

Outokumpu is committed to working towards zero safety incidents. In 2026, the safety roadmap focuses on safe management of contractors, the safest way to isolate work environments from hazardous energies, and the permit-to-work process. In Q1 2026, the total recordable incident frequency rate was 1.8 - slightly above our target of 1.5 for 2026, indicating improvement potential in preventive work such as risk identification.

Lastly, I want to thank our employees for their dedication and drive to advance our strategic goals, our customers for their loyalty and business, our suppliers for their valuable collaboration, and our shareholders for their continued confidence.

Outlook for Q2 2026

Outokumpu's adjusted EBITDA improvement in the second quarter of 2026 is expected to benefit mainly from increasing stainless steel delivery volumes, which are forecast to rise by 0-10% from the first quarter of 2026.

With the current raw material prices, raw material-related inventory and metal derivative gains are forecasted to be realized in the second quarter.

Guidance for Q2 2026

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026 is expected to be higher compared to the first quarter of 2026.

A live webcast and conference call today, May 12, at 2.30pm EEST

A live webcast and conference call to analysts, investors and representatives of media will be arranged today at 2.30 pm EEST at: https://outokumpu.events.inderes.com/q1-2026 hosted by President and CEO Kati ter Horst and CFO Marc-Simon Schaar.

To ask questions, please participate in the conference call by registering at https://events.inderes.com/outokumpu/q1-2026/dial-in. After registration you will receive phone number and a conference ID to access the conference call. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

All result materials, a link to the webcast and later its recording will be available at www.outokumpu.com/en/investors .

For more information:

Investors: Johan Lindh,?VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 837 3994

Media: Päivi Allenius, SVP, Communications and Public Affairs, tel. +358 40 753 7374, or Outokumpu media desk, tel. +358 40 351 9840, e-mail media(at)outokumpu.com

Outokumpu Corporation





Outokumpu's vision is to pioneer materials and technologies that power tomorrow. As the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, we are accelerating the green transition, and we lead the development of low-CO2 metals and solutions across the stainless steel value chain - and beyond.

Our business is based on the circular economy: our products are made from more than 90% recycled materials, which we turn into fully recyclable stainless steel with up to 75% lower carbon footprint than the industry average. This steel is utilized in various applications across society, including infrastructure, energy, industrial applications and household appliances. With our new EVOLVE strategy, we focus on maximizing value in sustainable stainless steel while expanding our offering in advanced materials & alloys, ferrochrome and innovative technologies.

We operate production sites in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, and Mexico whilst our mine in Kemi, Finland is the only chrome mine within the European Union.

In 2025, Outokumpu's revenue was EUR 5.5 billion. Outokumpu employs approximately 8,600 professionals in nearly 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.outokumpu.com