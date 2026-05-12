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ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 10:02 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bioz, Inc.: OPTOMAN Increases Click-Through Rates and User Engagement With Bioz Solutions

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Bioz, Inc., a trusted platform for embedding scientific validation into the product experience, is pleased to announce its collaboration with OPTOMAN, a leading provider of advanced optical coatings and laser optics. Through the implementation of Bioz solutions, OPTOMAN is enabling researchers to seamlessly access and engage with publication data tied directly to its high-performance optical components.

By integrating Bioz Badges across key product webpages, OPTOMAN provides scientists and engineers with immediate visibility into peer-reviewed publications that reference its optical products. This allows users to explore how OPTOMAN products are applied in real-world research, improving evaluation workflows and strengthening confidence in product selection.

Since deploying Bioz, OPTOMAN has seen strong click-through rates and user engagement, highlighting the value of embedding scientific evidence directly within the product experience. By surfacing product-specific publications in context, researchers can evaluate how OPTOMAN's optical components perform across real experimental setups, review methodologies and figures, and validate suitability for their applications without leaving the product webpage, significantly reducing friction in the evaluation workflow. In addition, Bioz's intuitive analytics and citation tracking capabilities are giving OPTOMAN clear, actionable insights into how its products are being used across the scientific literature.

"Tracking how our products are used in research is incredibly important to us, and Bioz makes that process both transparent and easy to navigate," said Mariia Borovska, Creative Strategist at OPTOMAN. "The platform is very user-friendly, and we've been especially pleased with the level of engagement we're seeing from users interacting with the publication data."

This collaboration supports OPTOMAN's broader mission to advance photonics and laser-based technologies by ensuring that researchers have access to the most relevant and validated information. By surfacing citation data directly on product webpages, OPTOMAN is strengthening its connection with the research community while increasing the visibility and impact of its products in scientific publications.

"OPTOMAN's results demonstrate how powerful it is to make publication data accessible at the point of decision," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "With strong engagement and clear analytics, they are not only showcasing the value of their products but also gaining deeper insight into how they are used in cutting-edge research."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About OPTOMAN

OPTOMAN is a leading manufacturer of advanced optical coatings and laser optics, providing high-performance solutions for applications in photonics, industrial lasers, and scientific research. With a strong focus on precision and durability, Optoman supports customers worldwide in developing next-generation optical technologies.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • OPTOMAN

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/optoman-increases-click-through-rates-and-user-engagement-with-bioz-s-1166030

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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