Arctic Paper AB: Consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2026 of Arctic Paper Capital Group

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith

publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 1Q 2026.

Selected consolidated financial data

Okres

od 01.01.2026

do 31.03.2026 Okres

od 01.01.2025

do 31.03.2025 Okres

od 01.01.2026

do 31.03.2026 Okres

od 01.01.2025

do 31.03.2025 tys. PLN tys. PLN tys. EUR tys. EUR Dzialalnosc kontynuowana Przychody ze sprzedazy 813 991 822 770 191 891 196 609 Zysk (strata) z dzialalnosci operacyjnej (36 164) (9 824) (8 525) (2 348) Zysk (strata) brutto (38 133) (27 540) (8 989) (6 581) Zysk (strata) netto za okres (33 514) (23 820) (7 901) (5 692) Zysk (strata) netto przypadajacy akcjonariuszom jednostki dominujacej (21 384) (13 423) (5 041) (3 208) Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci operacyjnej (46 683) (9 808) (10 117) (2 344) Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci inwestycyjnej (40 810) (73 940) (9 621) (17 669) Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci finansowej 43 551 72 123 10 267 17 235 Zmiana stanu srodków pienieznych i ich ekwiwalentów (43 941) (11 625) (10 359) (2 778) Srednia wazona liczba akcji zwyklych 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Srednia wazona rozwodniona liczba akcji zwyklych 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Zysk (strata) na jedna akcje zwykla (w PLN/EUR) (0,31) (0,19) (0,07) (0,05) Rozwodniony zysk (strata) na jedna akcje zwykla (w PLN/EUR) (0,31) (0,19) (0,07) (0,05) Sredni kurs PLN/EUR * 4,2419 4,1848 Na dzien

31 marca 2026 Na dzien

31 grudnia 2025 Na dzien

31 marca 2026 Na dzien

31 grudnia 2025 tys. PLN tys. PLN tys. EUR tys. EUR Aktywa 2 683 642 2 676 405 625 645 631 943 Zobowiazania dlugoterminowe 309 502 202 828 72 155 47 891 Zobowiazania krótkoterminowe 692 625 776 136 161 474 183 258 Kapital wlasny 1 681 515 1 697 441 392 016 400 794 Kapital podstawowy 69 288 69 288 16 153 16 360 Liczba akcji zwyklych 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Rozwodniona liczba akcji zwyklych 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Wartosc ksiegowa na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR) 24,27 24,50 5,66 5,78 Rozwodniona wartosc ksiegowa na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR) 24,27 24,50 5,66 5,78 Zadeklarowana lub wyplacona dywidenda (w PLN/EUR) - - - - Zadeklarowana lub wyplacona dywidenda na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR) - - - - Kurs PLN/EUR na koniec okresu ** - - 4,2894 4,2352

Selected standalone financial data Period

from 01.01.2026

to 31.03.2026 Period

from 01.01.2025

to 31.03.2025 Period

from 01.01.2026

to 31.03.2026 Period

from 01.01.2025

to 31.03.2025 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Sales revenues 5 568 7 123 1 313 1 702 Operating profit (loss) (2 376) (987) (560) (236) Gross profit (loss) (5 422) 1 417 (1 278) 339 Net profit (loss) for the period (5 422) 2 039 (1 278) 487 Net cash flows from operating activities (55 072) (44 367) (12 983) (10 602) Net cash flows from investing activities (151) - (36) - Net cash flows from financing activities 45 428 (790) 10 709 (189) Change in cash and cash equivalents (9 795) (45 157) (2 309) (10 791) Weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 EPS (in PLN/EUR) (0,08) 0,03 (0,02) 0,01 Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) (0,08) 0,03 (0,02) 0,01 Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate* 4,2419 4,1848 As at 31 March 2026 As at 31 December 2025 As at 31 March 2026 As at 31 December 2025 PLN '000 PLN '000 EUR '000 EUR '000 Assets 1 285 822 1 261 022 299 767 297 748 Long-term liabilities 56 733 34 055 13 226 8 041 Short-term liabilities 255 268 247 698 59 511 58 486 Equity 973 821 979 269 227 030 231 221 Share capital 69 288 69 288 16 153 16 360 Number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Diluted number of ordinary shares 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 69 287 783 Book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 14,05 14,13 3,28 3,34 Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR) 14,05 14,13 3,28 3,34 Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR) - - - - Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR) - - - - PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period** - - 4,2894 4,2352 * - Profit and loss and cash flow statement items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing in the period that the presented data refers to. ** - Balance sheet items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing on the balance sheet date.

* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.

** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.