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WKN: A0YCRT | ISIN: PLARTPR00012 | Ticker-Symbol: A0P
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 08:25
1,450 Euro
+1,54 % +0,022
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC PAPER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4461,51811:50
1,4421,52011:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 07:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arctic Paper AB: Consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2026 of Arctic Paper Capital Group

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith

publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 1Q 2026.

Selected consolidated financial data

Okres
od 01.01.2026
do 31.03.2026		Okres
od 01.01.2025
do 31.03.2025		Okres
od 01.01.2026

do 31.03.2026		Okres
od 01.01.2025
do 31.03.2025
tys. PLNtys. PLNtys. EURtys. EUR
Dzialalnosc kontynuowana
Przychody ze sprzedazy813 991822 770191 891196 609
Zysk (strata) z dzialalnosci operacyjnej(36 164)(9 824)(8 525)(2 348)
Zysk (strata) brutto(38 133)(27 540)(8 989)(6 581)
Zysk (strata) netto za okres(33 514)(23 820)(7 901)(5 692)
Zysk (strata) netto przypadajacy akcjonariuszom jednostki dominujacej(21 384)(13 423)(5 041)(3 208)
Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci operacyjnej(46 683)(9 808)(10 117)(2 344)
Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci inwestycyjnej(40 810)(73 940)(9 621)(17 669)
Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci finansowej43 55172 12310 26717 235
Zmiana stanu srodków pienieznych i ich ekwiwalentów(43 941)(11 625)(10 359)(2 778)
Srednia wazona liczba akcji zwyklych69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Srednia wazona rozwodniona liczba akcji zwyklych69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Zysk (strata) na jedna akcje zwykla (w PLN/EUR) (0,31)(0,19)(0,07)(0,05)
Rozwodniony zysk (strata) na jedna akcje zwykla (w PLN/EUR) (0,31)(0,19)(0,07)(0,05)
Sredni kurs PLN/EUR *4,24194,1848
Na dzien
31 marca 2026		Na dzien
31 grudnia 2025		Na dzien
31 marca 2026		Na dzien
31 grudnia 2025
tys. PLNtys. PLNtys. EURtys. EUR
Aktywa2 683 6422 676 405625 645631 943
Zobowiazania dlugoterminowe309 502202 82872 15547 891
Zobowiazania krótkoterminowe692 625776 136161 474183 258
Kapital wlasny1 681 5151 697 441392 016400 794
Kapital podstawowy69 28869 28816 15316 360
Liczba akcji zwyklych69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Rozwodniona liczba akcji zwyklych69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Wartosc ksiegowa na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR)24,2724,505,665,78
Rozwodniona wartosc ksiegowa na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR)24,2724,505,665,78
Zadeklarowana lub wyplacona dywidenda (w PLN/EUR) ----
Zadeklarowana lub wyplacona dywidenda na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR)----
Kurs PLN/EUR na koniec okresu **--4,28944,2352
Selected standalone financial data
Period
from 01.01.2026
to 31.03.2026		Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025		Period
from 01.01.2026
to 31.03.2026		Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Sales revenues5 5687 1231 3131 702
Operating profit (loss)(2 376)(987)(560)(236)
Gross profit (loss)(5 422)1 417(1 278)339
Net profit (loss) for the period(5 422)2 039(1 278)487
Net cash flows from operating activities(55 072)(44 367)(12 983)(10 602)
Net cash flows from investing activities(151)- (36)-
Net cash flows from financing activities45 428(790)10 709(189)
Change in cash and cash equivalents(9 795)(45 157)(2 309)(10 791)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
EPS (in PLN/EUR) (0,08)0,03(0,02)0,01
Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR) (0,08)0,03(0,02)0,01
Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*4,24194,1848
As at 31 March 2026As at 31 December 2025As at 31 March 2026As at 31 December 2025
PLN '000PLN '000EUR '000EUR '000
Assets1 285 8221 261 022299 767297 748
Long-term liabilities56 73334 05513 2268 041
Short-term liabilities255 268247 69859 51158 486
Equity973 821979 269227 030231 221
Share capital69 28869 28816 15316 360
Number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Diluted number of ordinary shares69 287 78369 287 78369 287 78369 287 783
Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)14,0514,133,283,34
Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)14,0514,133,283,34
Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)----
Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)----
PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**--4,28944,2352
* - Profit and loss and cash flow statement items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing in the period that the presented data refers to.
** - Balance sheet items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing on the balance sheet date.

* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.

** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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