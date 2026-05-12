Arctic Paper AB: Consolidated quarterly report for Q1 2026 of Arctic Paper Capital Group

The Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. (hereinafter "Company") herewith
publishes the Arctic Paper SA Capital Group consolidated quarterly report for 1Q 2026.
Selected consolidated financial data
|Okres
od 01.01.2026
do 31.03.2026
|Okres
od 01.01.2025
do 31.03.2025
|Okres
od 01.01.2026
do 31.03.2026
|Okres
od 01.01.2025
do 31.03.2025
|tys. PLN
|tys. PLN
|tys. EUR
|tys. EUR
|Dzialalnosc kontynuowana
|Przychody ze sprzedazy
|813 991
|822 770
|191 891
|196 609
|Zysk (strata) z dzialalnosci operacyjnej
|(36 164)
|(9 824)
|(8 525)
|(2 348)
|Zysk (strata) brutto
|(38 133)
|(27 540)
|(8 989)
|(6 581)
|Zysk (strata) netto za okres
|(33 514)
|(23 820)
|(7 901)
|(5 692)
|Zysk (strata) netto przypadajacy akcjonariuszom jednostki dominujacej
|(21 384)
|(13 423)
|(5 041)
|(3 208)
|Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci operacyjnej
|(46 683)
|(9 808)
|(10 117)
|(2 344)
|Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci inwestycyjnej
|(40 810)
|(73 940)
|(9 621)
|(17 669)
|Srodki pieniezne netto z dzialalnosci finansowej
|43 551
|72 123
|10 267
|17 235
|Zmiana stanu srodków pienieznych i ich ekwiwalentów
|(43 941)
|(11 625)
|(10 359)
|(2 778)
|Srednia wazona liczba akcji zwyklych
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Srednia wazona rozwodniona liczba akcji zwyklych
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Zysk (strata) na jedna akcje zwykla (w PLN/EUR)
|(0,31)
|(0,19)
|(0,07)
|(0,05)
|Rozwodniony zysk (strata) na jedna akcje zwykla (w PLN/EUR)
|(0,31)
|(0,19)
|(0,07)
|(0,05)
|Sredni kurs PLN/EUR *
|4,2419
|4,1848
|Na dzien
31 marca 2026
|Na dzien
31 grudnia 2025
|Na dzien
31 marca 2026
|Na dzien
31 grudnia 2025
|tys. PLN
|tys. PLN
|tys. EUR
|tys. EUR
|Aktywa
|2 683 642
|2 676 405
|625 645
|631 943
|Zobowiazania dlugoterminowe
|309 502
|202 828
|72 155
|47 891
|Zobowiazania krótkoterminowe
|692 625
|776 136
|161 474
|183 258
|Kapital wlasny
|1 681 515
|1 697 441
|392 016
|400 794
|Kapital podstawowy
|69 288
|69 288
|16 153
|16 360
|Liczba akcji zwyklych
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Rozwodniona liczba akcji zwyklych
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Wartosc ksiegowa na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR)
|24,27
|24,50
|5,66
|5,78
|Rozwodniona wartosc ksiegowa na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR)
|24,27
|24,50
|5,66
|5,78
|Zadeklarowana lub wyplacona dywidenda (w PLN/EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zadeklarowana lub wyplacona dywidenda na jedna akcje (w PLN/EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kurs PLN/EUR na koniec okresu **
|-
|-
|4,2894
|4,2352
|Selected standalone financial data
|Period
from 01.01.2026
to 31.03.2026
|Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025
|Period
from 01.01.2026
to 31.03.2026
|Period
from 01.01.2025
to 31.03.2025
|PLN '000
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Sales revenues
|5 568
|7 123
|1 313
|1 702
|Operating profit (loss)
|(2 376)
|(987)
|(560)
|(236)
|Gross profit (loss)
|(5 422)
|1 417
|(1 278)
|339
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|(5 422)
|2 039
|(1 278)
|487
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|(55 072)
|(44 367)
|(12 983)
|(10 602)
|Net cash flows from investing activities
|(151)
|-
|(36)
|-
|Net cash flows from financing activities
|45 428
|(790)
|10 709
|(189)
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|(9 795)
|(45 157)
|(2 309)
|(10 791)
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|(0,08)
|0,03
|(0,02)
|0,01
|Diluted EPS (in PLN/EUR)
|(0,08)
|0,03
|(0,02)
|0,01
|Mean PLN/EUR exchange rate*
|4,2419
|4,1848
|As at 31 March 2026
|As at 31 December 2025
|As at 31 March 2026
|As at 31 December 2025
|PLN '000
|PLN '000
|EUR '000
|EUR '000
|Assets
|1 285 822
|1 261 022
|299 767
|297 748
|Long-term liabilities
|56 733
|34 055
|13 226
|8 041
|Short-term liabilities
|255 268
|247 698
|59 511
|58 486
|Equity
|973 821
|979 269
|227 030
|231 221
|Share capital
|69 288
|69 288
|16 153
|16 360
|Number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Diluted number of ordinary shares
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|69 287 783
|Book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|14,05
|14,13
|3,28
|3,34
|Diluted book value per share (in PLN/EUR)
|14,05
|14,13
|3,28
|3,34
|Declared or paid dividend (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Declared or paid dividend per share (in PLN/EUR)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PLN/EUR exchange rate at the end of the period**
|-
|-
|4,2894
|4,2352
|* - Profit and loss and cash flow statement items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing in the period that the presented data refers to.
|** - Balance sheet items have been translated at the mean arithmetic exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland, prevailing on the balance sheet date.
* Items of the income and cash flow statement are converted at the exchange rate which is the arithmetic mean of average rates announced by the NBP in the given reporting period.
** Items of balance sheet and book value per share were converted at the average exchange rate announced by the NBP and prevailing at the balance sheet date.
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