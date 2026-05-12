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WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813 | Ticker-Symbol: 3GH
Frankfurt
12.05.26 | 08:17
25,050 Euro
-0,99 % -0,250
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,40025,50011:51
Dow Jones News
12.05.2026 10:03 Uhr
175 Leser
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(1)

Kaufman & Broad SA: Ordinary And Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting Of 2026, May 5th

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5TH - VOTING RESULTS BY RESOLUTION 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5TH - VOTING RESULTS BY RESOLUTION 
12-May-2026 / 09:32 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 Communiqué de press 
 
Press release 
 
Paris, 2026, May 12th 

ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 2026, May 5th 

Number of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting:         261 
 
Number of shares of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting    15,246,320 
 
Number of votes of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting     20,574,921 

General quorum reached                            77.71% 
                                 Votes cast Exclusions For    Against  Not 
                                                       expressed 
 
 
                                 (Number  (Number  (Number  (Number  (Number 
                                 and    and    and    and    and 
N°      Resolutions                Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion 
 
                                 of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes 
 
                                 expressed) expressed) expressed) expressed) expressed) 

ORDINARY                                                        
DECISIONS 
 
 
       Review and approval of the statutory        20,574,921 0     20,473,787 70,106   31,028 
1.      financial statements for the fiscal year  Adopted 
       ended at November 30, 2025 
                             76.61%   0.00.%   99.66%   0.34%   0.15% 
 
 
                                 20,574,921 0     20,437,782 106,429  30,710 
2.      Appropriation of net income for the fiscal Adopted 
       year ended at November 30, 2025 
                             76,61%   0,00%   99,48%   0,52%   0,15% 
 
 
       Review and approval of the consolidated      20,574,921 0     20,526,755 47,186   980 
3.      financial statements for the fiscal year  Adopted 
       ended at November 30, 2025 
                             76.61%   0.00%   99.77%   0.23.%   0.00% 
 
 
       Review and approval of agreements subject     20,574,921 0     20,382,189 192,070  662 
4.      to Article L. 225-38 of the French     Adopted 
       Commercial Code 
                             76.61%   0.00%   99.07%   0.93%   0.00% 
 
 
                                 20,348,909 226,012  18,458,242 1,889,305 1,362 
5.      Approval of the compensation policy for  Adopted 
       the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
                             76.09%   1.11%   90.71%   9.29%   0.01% 
 
 
       Approval of the compensation policy for      20,501,169 73,752   19,465,387 1,034,420 1,3620 
6.      the Deputy Chief Executive Officer     Adopted 
       effective from May 6, 2026, through 
     November 30, 2026               76.53%   0.36%   94.95%   5.05%%   0.01% 
 
       Approval of the payment of the fixed, 
       variable and exceptional components of the     20,348,909 226,012  19,148,288 1,107,416 93,205 
       total compensation and benefits of any 
       kind paid during the year 
7.                            Adopted 
 
 
       ended November 30, 2025 or allocated to      75.63%%  1.11%   94.53%   5.47%   0.46% 
       the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive 
       Officer for the relevant fiscal year 
 
                                 20,571,803 3,118,   20,333,504 236,614  1,685 
8.      Approval of the compensation policy for  Adopted 
       non-executive corporate officers 
                             76.74%   0.02%   98.85%   1.15%   0.01% 
 
 
       Approval of the information referred to in     20,574,921 0     19,926,263 646,973  1,6850 
9.      Article L. 22-10-9-I of the Commercial   Adopted 
       Code 
                             76.75%   0.00%   96.86%%  3.14%%   0.01% 
 
 
                                 20,574,921 0     20,460,261 113,998  662 
10.      Appointment of Mr. Emeric Burin des    Adopted 
       Roziers as a new director 
                             76.76%   0.00%   99.45%   0.55%   0.00% 
 
 
                                 20,574,921 0     20,461,984 112,275  662 
11.      Appointment of Mrs. Myriam Maestroni as a Adopted 
       new director 
                             76.76%   0.00%   99.45%%  0.55%   0.00% 
 
 
                                 20,574,921 0     20,451,984 122,275  662 
12.      Appointment of Mr. David Laurent as a new Adopted 
       director 
                             76.76%   0.00%   99.41%%  0.59%   0.00% 
 
 
       Authority to be granted to the Board of      20,574,921 0     20,427,740 110,756  36,425 
13.      Directors, for a period of 18 months, for Adopted 
       the Company to buy back its treasury 
     shares                     76.76%   0.00%   99.46%%  0.54%%   0.18% 
 
                                 20,574,921 0     20,527,433 47,186   302 
17      Powers to be granted to carry out the   Adopted 
       formalities 
                             76.76%   0.00%   99.77%   0.23%   0.00% 
EXTRAORDINARY DECISIONS 
 
       Authority to be granted to the Board of Directors,     20,574,921 0    20,482,793 91,466 662 
14.      for a period of twenty-six months, to cancel shares Adopted 
       held by the Company following the buyback of its 
     shares                         76.76%   0.00%  99.56%%  0.44%  0.00% 
 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board 
       of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to     20,574,921 0    20,486,812 87,807 302 
       issue shares and/or securities convertible into 
15.      equity securities to be issued by the Company,   Adopted 
       without preemptive subscription rights for 
     shareholders, to participants in the group's 
       Company Savings Plan(s) up to a maximum amount of      76.76%   0.00%  99.57%   0.43%  0.00% 
       3% of the share capital 
 
 
       Authority to be granted to the Board of Directors,     20,574,921 0    19,789,444 783,792 1,685 
       for a period of thirty-eight months, to award bonus 
16.      shares to be issued or already issued to employees Adopted 
       and/or executive corporate officers of the Company 
     and related entities                  76.76%   0.00%  96.19%   3.81%  0.01%

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 

Chief Financial Officer 
 
Bruno Coche - 01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com 
 
Press relations 
 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens - 06 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti - 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
 
As a developer and urban planner, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and serves local authorities and its 
customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the 
construction of apartment buildings, detached houses, managed housing (for students and seniors), commercial premises, 
logistics platforms, and office buildings. 
 
The group's employees hold and share the belief that Building is action! Acting for people by promoting health and 
community living, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet 
by reducing the daily carbon footprint of building construction and use. 
 
All the operations developed by the group thus make a positive contribution to the ecological transition and innovate 
to create a more virtuous city. 
 
For more information: www.corporate.kaufmanbroad.fr    
 
The Universal Registration Document of Kaufman & Broad was filed on March 27, 2026 with the Autorité des marchés 
financiers ( the " AMF") under number D.26-0156. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and 
Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and
outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws particular attention to the risk factors 
described in section 4 of the Universal Registration Document.  The occurrence of one or more of these risks could have 
a material adverse effect on the activities, assets, financial position, results or outlook of the Kaufman & Broad 
group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. 
 
This press release does not constitute and should not be considered as constituting a public offer, a sales offer or a 
subscription offer as intended to solicit a purchase or subscription order in any country.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: KBSA_PR_Voting results_Shareholders Meeting May 5 2026_UK VDef_12 05 2026

2325958 12-May-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2325958&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2026 03:32 ET (07:32 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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