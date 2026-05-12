DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5TH - VOTING RESULTS BY RESOLUTION

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 2026, MAY 5TH - VOTING RESULTS BY RESOLUTION 12-May-2026 / 09:32 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Communiqué de press Press release Paris, 2026, May 12th ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 2026, May 5th Number of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting: 261 Number of shares of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting 15,246,320 Number of votes of shareholders present or represented at the Meeting 20,574,921 General quorum reached 77.71% Votes cast Exclusions For Against Not expressed (Number (Number (Number (Number (Number and and and and and N° Resolutions Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion of votes of votes of votes of votes of votes expressed) expressed) expressed) expressed) expressed) ORDINARY DECISIONS Review and approval of the statutory 20,574,921 0 20,473,787 70,106 31,028 1. financial statements for the fiscal year Adopted ended at November 30, 2025 76.61% 0.00.% 99.66% 0.34% 0.15% 20,574,921 0 20,437,782 106,429 30,710 2. Appropriation of net income for the fiscal Adopted year ended at November 30, 2025 76,61% 0,00% 99,48% 0,52% 0,15% Review and approval of the consolidated 20,574,921 0 20,526,755 47,186 980 3. financial statements for the fiscal year Adopted ended at November 30, 2025 76.61% 0.00% 99.77% 0.23.% 0.00% Review and approval of agreements subject 20,574,921 0 20,382,189 192,070 662 4. to Article L. 225-38 of the French Adopted Commercial Code 76.61% 0.00% 99.07% 0.93% 0.00% 20,348,909 226,012 18,458,242 1,889,305 1,362 5. Approval of the compensation policy for Adopted the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 76.09% 1.11% 90.71% 9.29% 0.01% Approval of the compensation policy for 20,501,169 73,752 19,465,387 1,034,420 1,3620 6. the Deputy Chief Executive Officer Adopted effective from May 6, 2026, through November 30, 2026 76.53% 0.36% 94.95% 5.05%% 0.01% Approval of the payment of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the 20,348,909 226,012 19,148,288 1,107,416 93,205 total compensation and benefits of any kind paid during the year 7. Adopted ended November 30, 2025 or allocated to 75.63%% 1.11% 94.53% 5.47% 0.46% the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the relevant fiscal year 20,571,803 3,118, 20,333,504 236,614 1,685 8. Approval of the compensation policy for Adopted non-executive corporate officers 76.74% 0.02% 98.85% 1.15% 0.01% Approval of the information referred to in 20,574,921 0 19,926,263 646,973 1,6850 9. Article L. 22-10-9-I of the Commercial Adopted Code 76.75% 0.00% 96.86%% 3.14%% 0.01% 20,574,921 0 20,460,261 113,998 662 10. Appointment of Mr. Emeric Burin des Adopted Roziers as a new director 76.76% 0.00% 99.45% 0.55% 0.00% 20,574,921 0 20,461,984 112,275 662 11. Appointment of Mrs. Myriam Maestroni as a Adopted new director 76.76% 0.00% 99.45%% 0.55% 0.00% 20,574,921 0 20,451,984 122,275 662 12. Appointment of Mr. David Laurent as a new Adopted director 76.76% 0.00% 99.41%% 0.59% 0.00% Authority to be granted to the Board of 20,574,921 0 20,427,740 110,756 36,425 13. Directors, for a period of 18 months, for Adopted the Company to buy back its treasury shares 76.76% 0.00% 99.46%% 0.54%% 0.18% 20,574,921 0 20,527,433 47,186 302 17 Powers to be granted to carry out the Adopted formalities 76.76% 0.00% 99.77% 0.23% 0.00% EXTRAORDINARY DECISIONS Authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, 20,574,921 0 20,482,793 91,466 662 14. for a period of twenty-six months, to cancel shares Adopted held by the Company following the buyback of its shares 76.76% 0.00% 99.56%% 0.44% 0.00% Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of twenty-six months, to 20,574,921 0 20,486,812 87,807 302 issue shares and/or securities convertible into 15. equity securities to be issued by the Company, Adopted without preemptive subscription rights for shareholders, to participants in the group's Company Savings Plan(s) up to a maximum amount of 76.76% 0.00% 99.57% 0.43% 0.00% 3% of the share capital Authority to be granted to the Board of Directors, 20,574,921 0 19,789,444 783,792 1,685 for a period of thirty-eight months, to award bonus 16. shares to be issued or already issued to employees Adopted and/or executive corporate officers of the Company and related entities 76.76% 0.00% 96.19% 3.81% 0.01%

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche - 01 41 43 44 73 / infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens - 06 78 12 97 95 / thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti - 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD As a developer and urban planner, the Kaufman & Broad group works alongside and serves local authorities and its customers. Through its various subsidiaries, the group offers comprehensive expertise and 55 years of experience in the construction of apartment buildings, detached houses, managed housing (for students and seniors), commercial premises, logistics platforms, and office buildings. The group's employees hold and share the belief that Building is action! Acting for people by promoting health and community living, acting for the city by contributing to its attractiveness and development, and acting for the planet by reducing the daily carbon footprint of building construction and use. All the operations developed by the group thus make a positive contribution to the ecological transition and innovate to create a more virtuous city. For more information: www.corporate.kaufmanbroad.fr The Universal Registration Document of Kaufman & Broad was filed on March 27, 2026 with the Autorité des marchés financiers ( the " AMF") under number D.26-0156. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad draws particular attention to the risk factors described in section 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks could have a material adverse effect on the activities, assets, financial position, results or outlook of the Kaufman & Broad group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute and should not be considered as constituting a public offer, a sales offer or a subscription offer as intended to solicit a purchase or subscription order in any country.

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: KBSA_PR_Voting results_Shareholders Meeting May 5 2026_UK VDef_12 05 2026

2325958 12-May-2026 CET/CEST

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May 12, 2026 03:32 ET (07:32 GMT)