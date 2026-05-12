Fiskars Corporation: Fiskars Group publishes new long-term financial targets, including growth and profitability targets on a Business Area level

Fiskars Corporation

Stock exchange release

May 12, 2026 at 8:00 EEST

Fiskars Group publishes new long-term financial targets, including growth and profitability targets on a Business Area level

The Board of Directors of Fiskars Group has decided on new long-term financial targets for 2026-2030, following the end of the previous target period in 2025 and the transition to operationally independent Business Areas, with respective P&L and balance sheet responsibility.

The new financial targets cover four key areas: growth, profitability, cash conversion and leverage. Reflecting the increased accountability of the Business Areas, growth and profitability targets are set separately for Business Area Vita and Business Area Fiskars. The new targets are:

Growth - Annual, FX-neutral organic net sales growth 2026-2030 : Business Area Vita: 4-6% Business Area Fiskars: 3-5%

: Profitability - Comparable EBIT margin 1 by 2030 : Business Area Vita: =12% Business Area Fiskars: =14% Fiskars Group: =12%

: Cash conversion - Free cash flow / LTM EBIT exc. IAC 2 2026-2030 : Fiskars Group: =75%

: Leverage - Net debt/EBITDA 3 2026-2030 : Fiskars Group: =2.5 at year-end

:

1) Excl. items affecting comparability. Items affecting comparability in EBIT include items such as restructuring costs, impairment or provisions charges and releases, acquisition-related costs, and gains and losses from the sale of businesses. Comparable EBIT is not adjusted to exclude the EBIT contribution of acquisitions/divestments/disposals.

2) Cash conversion based on unlevered FCF, LTM EBIT IFRS 16 adjusted

3) Reported basis incl. IFRS 16 lease liabilities

Going forward, Fiskars Group will also provide greater Business Area level transparency through regularly reported key performance indicators, for example on the drivers for cash conversion.

In addition, Fiskars Group's continues to aim for a stable, over time increasing dividend.

"The new financial targets provide a clear framework and ambition for 2026-2030 and a path towards sustainable profitable growth, while taking into account the dynamic operating environment we continue to navigate. They also reflect our current way of operating with increased accountability at the Business Area level and continued central oversight at Group level," says Jyri Luomakoski, President & CEO of Fiskars Group.

Capital Markets Day held today on May 12, 2026 at 1.00 p.m. EEST

Fiskars Group will host a Capital Markets Day today, on May 12, 2026 starting at 1:00 p.m. EEST. Fiskars Group's management will present the Group's priorities, outline key focus areas for the Business Areas and introduce the new financial targets in more detail. The event will include presentations by Fiskars Group's President and CEO Jyri Luomakoski and CFO Jussi Siitonen, as well as by the CEO of Business Area Vita Daniel Lalonde and the CEO of Business Area Fiskars Dr. Steffen Hahn.

The event can be followed via a live webcast at https://enchant.fi/fiskars/capital-markets-day-2026/register. The webcast will end by 4.00 p.m. EEST.

Presentation materials will be available on Fiskars Group's website by 9.00 a.m. EEST. The language of the event and materials is English.

FISKARS CORPORATION

Further information:

Essi Lipponen, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 829 1192

Fiskars Group in brief

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth. In 2025, Fiskars Group's global net sales were EUR 1.1 billion, and we had approximately 6,600 employees. We have two Business Areas (BA), Vita and Fiskars.

BA Vita offers products in the high-end homeware segment as well as fine branded jewelry. Its desirable brands include Georg Jensen, Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Moomin Arabia, Iittala and Waterford. In 2025, BA Vita's reported net sales were EUR 613 million, and it had approximately 5,000 employees.

BA Fiskars offers functional innovations in the gardening and outdoor categories, in addition to the scissors and creating, as well as cooking categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber. In 2025, BA Fiskars' net sales were EUR 522 million, and it had approximately 1,300 employees.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com