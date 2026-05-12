SoftBank's mobile arm is gearing up to scale the intriguing zinc-halogen battery cell chemistry to 1 GWh annual production.From ESS News Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank Group said its telecommunitions arm, SoftBank Corp in Japan, will build zinc-halogen battery cells and storage systems for the Japanese market, and scale to 1 GWh per year. Manufacturing will take place of both batteries and solar panels at SoftBank's factory in Osaka, Japan, and the site will house both an AI data center and AI hardware plant. On the battery side, it will partner with South Korea-based battery company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...