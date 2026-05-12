The Indian coal company has dissolved its solar manufacturing subsidiary, CIL Solar PV Ltd, formally ending its planned entry into integrated solar PV manufacturing. India Indian state-owned coal miner Coal India Ltd has dissolved its solar manufacturing arm, CIL Solar PV Ltd, ending its proposed entry into integrated solar PV manufacturing. In a regulatory filing, Coal India said the name of its subsidiary, CIL Solar PV Ltd, has been struck off the Register of Companies under Section 248(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, and that the company now stands dissolved. The move follows a public notice ...

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