Pantheon, a leading global private markets investor, today announced that Leif Lindbäck has joined the firm in April as a Partner in its Private Equity Secondaries team, based in London. Lindbäck brings more than 25 years of investing experience, with deep expertise across the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors.

Lindbäck joins from CVC Capital Partners, where he most recently served as Co-Head of TMT Europe. Over the course of his tenure, he has led and executed a range of investments and helped scale businesses across software, digital transformation, and technology-enabled services.

Lindbäck joins Pantheon as the firm continues to expand its global $13.5 billion1 private equity secondaries platform. In his role, Lindbäck will help originate and execute investments in GP-led opportunities and contribute more broadly across the Private Equity Secondaries platform. He brings significant direct buyout expertise, further strengthening Pantheon's origination and underwriting capabilities in GP-led secondaries, an area of increasing focus and specialization as the market continues to evolve.

"We're excited to welcome Leif to our team. His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to scaling our Private Equity Secondaries platform, particularly in the fast-evolving GP-led market," said Amyn Hassanally, Global Head of Private Equity Secondaries at Pantheon. "With over two decades of private equity investing experience, Leif's origination and underwriting capabilities, transaction judgment, and strong network of relationships across the European market will be highly valuable as we continue to grow the platform. Leif joins us at a time when the technology sector is evolving in real time, marked by rapid innovation and shifting dynamics. He will play a key role in shaping the firm's strategy as we navigate this changing landscape."

Leif Lindbäck, Partner at Pantheon said: "Pantheon has built a highly respected global secondaries platform and a strong reputation for partnering with both GPs and investors to deliver differentiated and bespoke solutions. As the GP-led market continues to evolve, I believe Pantheon is well positioned through its scale, long-standing relationships, and investment expertise to capitalize on the opportunity ahead. I am excited to join the firm and contribute to the continued growth of the business."

Prior to CVC Capital Partners, Lindbäck held senior investing roles at Blackstone and Charterhouse. Across his career, he has invested across a range of transaction types, including control, minority and structured investments, and has worked extensively across the UK and continental Europe.

Pantheon has been a pioneer in private equity secondaries for nearly four decades, with a track record dating back to 1988. The firm has committed over $28.2 billion across more than 480 secondaries investments,2 spanning both LP-led and GP-led transactions. Pantheon continues to see strong momentum in and appetite for secondaries, driven by increasing demand for liquidity and portfolio management solutions from both investors and fund managers.

The firm's dedicated GP-led platform includes Pantheon Secondary Opportunities Fund II which, along with related vehicles, raised $1.1 billion in total commitments and closed in 2025, reflecting continued investor demand for high-quality continuation vehicle opportunities. More broadly, Pantheon manages approximately $13.5 billion in assets3 across its private equity secondaries funds, supporting its ability to lead complex GP-led transactions and partner with managers on tailored solutions.

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Notes to Editors

About Pantheon

Pantheon* has been at the forefront of private markets investing for more than 40 years, earning a reputation for providing innovative solutions covering the full lifecycle of investments, from primary fund commitments to co-investments and secondary purchases, across private equity, private credit, and real assets. For more information, please visit www.pantheon.com.

We have partnered globally with institutional investors of all sizes as well as a growing number of private wealth advisers and investors, with approximately $85bn in discretionary assets under management (as of September 30, 2025).

Leveraging our specialized experience and global team of professionals across Europe, the Americas, and Asia, we invest with purpose and lead with expertise to build secure financial futures.

Pantheon refers to the subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings of Pantheon Ventures Inc. and AMG Plymouth UK Holdings Limited and includes operating entities principally based in the US (San Francisco and New York), UK (London), Hong Kong, Guernsey, Tokyo, Dublin and Singapore. Pantheon Ventures Inc. and Pantheon Ventures (US) LP are registered as investment advisors with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); Pantheon Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA"). Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Guernsey) Ltd and a number of other Pantheon entities incorporated in Guernsey are regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Pantheon Ventures (Asia) Limited is registered as a Type II Financial Instruments Business and Investment Advisory and Agency Business Operator with the Kanto Local Finance Bureau in Japan (KLFB). Pantheon Ventures (Ireland) DAC is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland ("CBI") and is an appointed representative of Pantheon Ventures (UK) LLP in respect of activities carried out in the United Kingdom. Pantheon Ventures (Singapore) Pte. Ltd holds a capital markets service license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") to conduct fund management with accredited and institutional investors. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. 2026 _______________________ 1As of September 30, 2025. Excludes all non-discretionary assets under advisory. 2Deals closed as of December 31, 2025. Includes all deals closed. Includes capital committed by all private equity secondaries program clients. 3As of September 30, 2025. Excludes all non-discretionary assets under advisory.

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Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Pantheon

Mariella Reason, Pantheon Communications

Tel: +44 20 3473 3975 Email: mariella.reason@pantheon.com