Operational data from nearly 300 airports reveals that structural fuel costs are cutting into peak-season profits. Plus, European airports increased fuel stock by 62%, ahead of further supply disruption.

Airlines flying European long-haul routes are facing a fuel cost penalty that could exceed $8 billion between May and August 2026, according to a new operational data report released today by i6 Group, a global leader in integrated aviation fuel management technology.

The report, "Middle East Conflict: Summer 2026 Outlook," draws on real fueling transactions captured at nearly 300 airports worldwide by i6's Fusion6 platform and provides insight into the costs of the conflict so far and how it might impact summer travel, based on actual fuel supply and into-plane uplift data.

Key Findings

$5.6 billion $8.4 billion: Projected industry-wide rerouting fuel cost, May-August 2026

62.2%: Increase in European airport fuel book stocks (April 2026 vs. April 2025)

415,373 tons: Additional CO2 generated monthly from rerouting in the i6 network alone, or the equivalent of nearly 6,000 extra London-New York round-trip flights per month

"The data captures what airlines are paying to fly around closed Middle East airspace and how operators are adapting in response," said Alex Mattos, CEO and co-founder of i6 Group. "Fuel is aviation's largest variable cost and has long been its least visible. Real-time fuel data is now critical infrastructure for the industry."

The Summer Squeeze

Since the restrictions on Middle East airspace began on February 28, 2026, airlines operating Europe-to-Asia and Europe-to-East-Africa corridors have flown longer routes around the conflict zone. Every long-haul departure now carries additional fuel to cover the detour, adding structural cost to every flight.

In the i6 network alone, the penalty currently runs at approximately $131 million per month. Scaled industry-wide, the four-month summer total could exceed $8.4 billion as flight frequencies and load factors peak through July and August.

European Fuel Reserves up 62%

The report also documents a sharp shift in fuel inventory behavior at European airports. Average book stock across 61 airports rose 62.2% in April 2026 compared to April 2025, with supply exceeding demand by 17%, up from 6% in the same period last year.

The buildup reflects a defensive hedge against further disruption to Strait of Hormuz supply chains. Operators are delivering more fuel than airlines are consuming in preparation for a potential significant supply disruption beginning in a few weeks.

A 415,000 Ton CO2 Penalty Every Month

The longer routes airlines must fly to avoid closed Middle East airspace carry environmental costs alongside financial ones. In the i6 network alone, rerouting generates an additional 415,373 tons of CO2 every month, equivalent to nearly 6,000 additional London-New York round-trip flights. Industry-wide, the figure is estimated at 4.2 to 6.2 million tons of additional emissions monthly.

The full i6 report can be accessed via the company's website and includes route-level analysis, body-type splits and the complete report methodology.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are European fuel stocks so high if fuel supplies are reportedly running short?

The elevated reserves are the crisis response. Operators are deliberately building a buffer against potential further disruption to Strait of Hormuz-dependent supply chains.

Why will the cost get worse in summer?

Three forces are converging.

The per-flight penalty is already locked in on every departure. Summer is when load factors peak and airlines run 5-15% more flights in July and August. Many supply chains remain fragile, raising the risk of fuel rationing if the conflict continues.

How does i6 know all of this information?

All figures come from i6's Fusion6 platform, which tracks actual into-plane fueling transactions at nearly 300 airports globally. The industry-wide figures apply a conservative 10-15x scaling factor based on i6's approximate share of international fuel uplift volumes.

Notes to editors:

About i6 Group

Founded in 2013, i6 Group is transforming aviation fuel management with groundbreaking digital technology for airlines, fuel service providers and suppliers worldwide. i6 technology supports nearly 300 airports worldwide and is trusted by leading aviation organizations such as British Airways, JetBlue, KLM, Air Canada, Virgin Atlantic, Menzies Aviation, PrimeFlight, Shell Aviation, Q8 Aviation and World Fuel. Through its comprehensive refinery-to-wingtip approach, i6 enables customers to substantially reduce costs, emissions and operational complexity, driving the aviation industry toward a smarter and greener future.

Visit i6.io to learn more.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sarah Mattina

sarah@mattinamediagroup.com