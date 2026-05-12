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PR Newswire
12.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
310 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Scantox Group: Scantox Upgrades DuplexSeq Bioinformatics with Cloud-Based Mutagenesis App

Scantox completes DuplexSeq technology transition, advancing error-corrected sequencing on a scalable cloud-based platform.

EJBY, Denmark, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scantox Group today announced the launch of the Scantox DuplexSeq Mutagenesis App, hosted on an upgraded bioinformatics platform for its DuplexSeq Mutagenesis Assay kits and services. The launch restores customer access to DuplexSeq Mutagenesis Assays on stronger foundations: reagent kits available now with expanded supply in Q3 2026, and an upgraded bioinformatics pipeline built for scale.

"The DuplexSeq platform is now faster, more accessible, and positioned for the expanding role of error-corrected sequencing in genomic safety," said Matt Tate, PhD, Chief Business Development Officer at Scantox. "Bringing in Clint Valentine, the original pipeline architect, to lead this migration was a deliberate decision to give customers full confidence in the upgraded platform. DuplexSeq is the leading error-corrected sequencing methodology for nonclinical mutagenesis assessment, and it is now ready to deliver on that promise at scale."

"We built the original DuplexSeq pipeline to be scientifically rigorous and computationally durable, and migrating to LatchBio was a straightforward process," said Clint Valentine, Vice President of Operations at Fulcrum Genomics. "Testing against TwinStrand's original validation dataset confirmed equivalent outputs and full pipeline continuity. The platform is better, and the science is unchanged."

Scantox selected LatchBio, following an evaluation of available bioinformatics platforms, for its user experience and fit for regulated nonclinical science. The Scantox DuplexSeq Mutagenesis App enables one-click execution of the validated mutation analysis pipeline, centralized data and project management, improved data visualization and sponsor-tailored reporting. Existing customers can upload historical study data directly to the new platform and will be contacted with onboarding details.

"DuplexSeq customers operate in a regulated environment where data integrity, traceability, and audit readiness are non-negotiable," said Kyle Giffin, Chief Operating Officer of LatchBio. "LatchBio was built to meet those standards, with 21 CFR Part 11 controls, immutable audit trails, and SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure."

DuplexSeq reagent kits are available now, with expanded commercial availability expected in Q3 2026. Scantox will host a live platform onboarding webinar; registration is available at https://scantox.com/duplexseq-bioinformatics-webinar.

About Scantox:

Scantox is an integrated preclinical CRO supporting sponsors from discovery through IND-enabling nonclinical development, with operations in Denmark, Sweden, Austria, and the United Kingdom. We combine Discovery, Regulatory Toxicology, Pharmaceutical Development & Analytical, and Genetic Toxicology in one coordinated platform, helping clients generate high-quality, regulator-ready data while keeping timelines and execution aligned across disciplines. Scantox is recognized for deep expertise in CNS pharmacology and Göttingen minipig research, with advanced genetic toxicology and genomic safety capabilities including Big Blue transgenic rodent assays and DuplexSeq mutagenesis testing. Founded in 1977, Scantox is owned by Impilo, the leading Nordic healthcare investment company. Learn more at https://scantox.com.

About LatchBio:

LatchBio is a San Francisco-based company that builds data and pipeline infrastructure for biotechnology. LatchBio helps kit, assay, and instrument providers deliver customer-facing bioinformatics platforms with enterprise-grade security, 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, and SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure. Learn more at https://latch.bio.

About Fulcrum Genomics:

Fulcrum Genomics provides bioinformatics consulting and software development for the genomics industry. Founded by leaders in genomics and computational biology, Fulcrum partners with biotech and pharma organizations to build and maintain production-grade bioinformatics systems. Learn more at https://fulcrumgenomics.com.

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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