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WKN: A0QZ4X | ISIN: PTSON0AM0001 | Ticker-Symbol: YSON
Tradegate
12.05.26 | 11:32
1,906 Euro
+0,95 % +0,018
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
PSI
1-Jahres-Chart
SONAE SGPS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONAE SGPS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9001,90411:55
1,9001,90411:52
PR Newswire
12.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sonae grows 14% and reaches record sales of €11.4 billion in 2025

PORTO, Portugal, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonae (Euronext Lisbon: SON), a Portuguese-based multinational managing a diversified portfolio of businesses across retail, real estate, telecommunications, technology and innovation, achieved record turnover of €11.4 billion in 2025, growing 14.2% year-on-year. This performance reflects the solid growth of its retail businesses and investment in acquisitions over the past two years.

As a result of the Group's growth, significant operational efficiency gains and investment in the expansion of its global portfolio, underlying EBITDA reached €1.1 billion, increasing 23.6% compared to 2024, total EBITDA rose 17.6% to €1.2 billion, and net result attributable to shareholders increased 11% to €247 million. Sonae's share price delivered a strong performance, rising 76% in 2025.

Cláudia Azevedo, CEO of Sonae, states: "We are confident in the strength of our portfolio, which is well positioned for long-term value creation. It is balanced both geographically and across sectors, with all businesses holding relevant market positions and strong value propositions, benefiting from exposure to markets with solid structural tailwinds. We look to the future with confidence and optimism."

In the retail sector, Sonae Group's brands hold leading positions in their respective segments across several European markets, operating a network of more than 2,500 owned stores, with 128 new stores opened in the last year. In food retail, MC is the market leader in Portugal through the Continente brand, operating hypermarket, supermarket and convenience formats.

In the health and beauty segment, the Group is a market leader in Spain through Druni and Arenal, a 50/50 partnership between MC and the Casp family, and in Portugal through Wells. In electronics retail, Sonae owns Worten, the market leader in Portugal, with operations in Spain, as well as in several countries through its services and repair company iServices. In fashion retail, the Group owns Salsa, a denim specialist present in around 50 countries.

In the pet care segment, Musti operates in seven geographies and is the market leader in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Through Sierra, Sonae also operates globally in the real estate sector, developing and managing shopping centres and real estate projects, including in the office and residential segments. Sierra also has a partnership with Bankinter for the management of ORES, which invests in real estate assets in Iberia. Additionally, Sierra is part of the controlling group of ALLOS, the leading shopping centre operator in Latin America. In October, Sierra acquired the Real Estate Management division of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, becoming the second-largest third-party shopping centre manager in Germany.

The Group also holds investments in technology companies through its subsidiary Bright Pixel, which invests in companies and start-ups with solutions for the retail, telecommunications and cybersecurity sectors.

Through its Sparkfood unit, Sonae also operates in the supply of natural extracts and active ingredients for human, pet and plant care.

Find out more at www.sonae.pt.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sonae-grows-14-and-reaches-record-sales-of-11-4-billion-in-2025--302768393.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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