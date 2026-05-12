Green Street Launches Green Street Infrastructure, Setting a New Standard for Real Assets Intelligence

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street, the leading provider of trusted real assets intelligence and unbiased insights, today announced the official launch of Green Street Infrastructure - a dedicated infrastructure intelligence platform now integrated into the Green Street ecosystem.

The launch marks a significant step in Green Street's mission to deliver the most powerful real assets intelligence platform in the market, combining trusted infrastructure data and exclusive news coverage from IJGlobal with Green Street's world-class infrastructure research and analytics. The result is a more connected platform that delivers deeper granularity and broader market insight across global infrastructure sectors - all from a single, unified source.

Green Street Infrastructure will be commercially introduced to the global infrastructure finance community at IFF Europe in Madrid on May 12, 2026.

A Smarter, More Powerful Infrastructure Platform

Green Street Infrastructure gives clients access to the largest infrastructure transaction, financing, and asset database in the market, purpose-built to support better decisions at every stage of the investment lifecycle. In addition, the platform delivers significant research insights:

Time-tested, in-depth research across ten sectors - including Data Centers, Towers, Airports, Railroads, Toll Roads, Healthcare, Senior Housing, Student Housing, Cold Storage, and Contractors - all held to the same exacting standards Green Street is known for across commercial real estate.



- including Data Centers, Towers, Airports, Railroads, Toll Roads, Healthcare, Senior Housing, Student Housing, Cold Storage, and Contractors - all held to the same exacting standards Green Street is known for across commercial real estate. Transport sector coverage - enabled by Green Street's recent acquisition of Insight Investment Research (InsightIR), a specialist global infrastructure research boutique, Green Street introduces dedicated research coverage across key transport sectors Airports, Railroads, Toll Roads and Contractors.



- enabled by Green Street's recent acquisition of Insight Investment Research (InsightIR), a specialist global infrastructure research boutique, Green Street introduces dedicated research coverage across key transport sectors Airports, Railroads, Toll Roads and Contractors. Detailed debt research, deeper analytics - enabling clients to evaluate infrastructure debt funds, lending activity, and issuance trends with greater confidence and precision.



- enabling clients to evaluate infrastructure debt funds, lending activity, and issuance trends with greater confidence and precision. Public and private market expertise - with coverage spanning over 40 publicly traded infrastructure companies, combined with geographic coverage of all major markets globally.



with coverage spanning over 40 publicly traded infrastructure companies, combined with geographic coverage of all major markets globally. Key Green Street data modules - including market grades, forecasts, and analytics - will be accessible alongside infrastructure intelligence for greater precision and opportunity identification across real-asset portfolios.



- including market grades, forecasts, and analytics - will be accessible alongside infrastructure intelligence for greater precision and opportunity identification across real-asset portfolios. Full deal-financing transparency - tracking how every infrastructure deal is financed from mandate to close, across 70+ data fields, with real-time league table rankings of lenders, arrangers, and advisers.



- tracking how every infrastructure deal is financed from mandate to close, across 70+ data fields, with real-time league table rankings of lenders, arrangers, and advisers. Comprehensive fund and investor intelligence - covering 4,500+ infrastructure funds and almost ~2,000 LP profiles with 50+ data points per fund for thorough due diligence.

"The launch of Green Street Infrastructure represents a defining moment for our company and for the real assets industry," said Jeffry Stuek, Jr., CEO of Green Street. "We are giving our clients a single, trusted platform that connects infrastructure and commercial real estate intelligence with the depth, rigor, and independence the market demands. This reflects our continued commitment to innovation and expanding the insights we provide to the global Real Assets community.

Availability

Green Street Infrastructure is available today as an add-on to existing Green Street subscriptions. For more information, visit greenstreet.com or speak with your Green Street representative.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading global provider of actionable commercial Real Assets research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services. For over 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private Real Assets markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics. Today, Green Street's integrated platform serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.greenstreet.com.

Media contact:

Greenstreet@nextpr.com

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