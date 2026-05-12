Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Ramp Metals explodierte um +1.100% - startet dieser Kupfer-Nachbar jetzt seine eigene Rallye? Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 10:10 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TMF Group B.V.: Greece, Italy and France among 10 most complex jurisdictions for businesses, says the GBCI 2026

Denmark and the Netherlands rank among the easiest jurisdictions worldwide, revealing a split between Europe's business environment

LONDON, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMF Group, a leading provider of compliance and administrative services, today launches the 13th edition of the Global Business Complexity Index (GBCI), which shows that operating across borders is becoming more demanding as regulations diverge and reporting obligations expand.

The GBCI analyses 81 jurisdictions representing over 90% of the world's economy, ranking them from most (1) to least complex (81) to do business in. Based on 292 indicators per jurisdiction, the report focuses on the challenges businesses face across accounting and tax, legal entity management and employment requirements.

The EU and Latin America lead the ranking

Three of the 10 most complex jurisdictions in the world are in the European Union (EU), highlighting a high regulatory burden despite ongoing harmonisation efforts within the single market.

Top and bottom 10 jurisdictions (1= most complex, 81= least complex)

1.Greece72.Curacao
2.Mexico73.Malta
3.Brazil74.British Virgin Islands
4.France75.Czech Republic
5.Turkey76.New Zealand
6.Colombia77.Netherlands
7.Bolivia78.Hong Kong, SAR
8.Italy79.Jersey
9.Argentina80.Denmark
10.Peru81.Cayman Islands

At the top of the ranking, Greece ranks for the third consecutive year as the most complex jurisdiction in the world, mainly due to frequent legislative changes and ongoing regulatory reforms.

France(4th) and Italy (8th) also remain in the top 10 most complex jurisdictions for businesses worldwide. France's complexity is driven by high regulatory density, strict compliance obligations and language requirements, which slow market entry and increase operating costs. On the other hand, Italy faces constant legislative changes, complex labour laws and heavy administrative procedures, with businesses still required to navigate notarial processes, in-person requirements and evolving employment regulation.

Latin America also has a strong presence in the ranking, with six countries in the top 10 most complex.

Mexico is the second most complex, driven by frequent regulatory changes, unpredictable administrative requirements, evolving digital requirements and unclear expectations by the tax authorities. Brazil ranks as the third most complex, with a multi-layered tax system and frequent regulatory changes and heavy compliance demands, alongside inconsistent rules at federal, state, and municipal levels.

At the other side of the spectrum, Denmark, Hong Kong, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic are among the top 10 easiest jurisdictions for doing business. The report shows that the least complex jurisdictions tend to benefit from streamlined and stable regulation, solid digital infrastructure and clear compliance pathways.

"World political fragmentation and economic spread mean that businesses are adding jurisdictions to their supply chains, increasing the complexity of their governance. It also means that they have to deal with more uncertainty in those regulations," said Mark Weil, TMF Group's CEO. "Investors seek simplicity, but above all, certainty in the rules they operate under."

About TMF Group

TMF Group is a leading provider of critical administrative services, helping clients invest and operate safely around the world. Our 13,000 experts and 125 offices in 87 jurisdictions worldwide serve corporates, financial institutions, asset managers, private clients and family offices, providing the combination of accounting, tax, payroll, fund administration, compliance and entity management services essential to global business success. We work with?the majority?of the Fortune Global 500 and FTSE 100, covering sectors as diverse as capital markets, private equity, real estate, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology. TMF Group - we make a complex world simple.?www.tmf-group.com



Media Contacts Marina Llibre Martin, Global PR Manager marina.llibremartin@tmf-group.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.