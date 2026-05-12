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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2026 10:10 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AlixPartners welcomes New Look non-executive director in global senior advisory role

London, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlixPartners, the global consulting firm, has appointed experienced retail leader and board member, Colin Henry, to the role of Senior Advisor in its retail practice, effective immediately. Colin joins the firm while maintaining his existing Non-Executive Director (NED) role at New Look. He has held several NED roles across consumer and retail subsectors, including at Revolution Beauty PLC and beverage brand East Imperial PLC, and was formerly a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company.

Colin brings extensive operational and strategic experience to AlixPartners, with an established track record of advising global C-suites and delivering results across luxury, mid-market, and mass-market retail and consumer businesses. His expertise spans buying, brand development, marketing, digital transformation, supply chain, and retail operations. In his role as a Senior Advisor, Colin will leverage his technical expertise to support retail and consumer clients across geographies in addressing critical challenges from a strategic and operational perspective.

Paul Martin, Global Retail Growth Leader at AlixPartners, commented:

"Having served as a board member and executive leader across multiple market-leading brands, Colin brings exceptional retail and consumer experience to AlixPartners. At a time when the retail industry is facing such critical challenges, we are delighted to welcome him into the firm and further expand our retail consulting capabilities."

Commenting on his appointment, Colin Henry, Senior Advisor at AlixPartners, added:

"I'm excited to join AlixPartners at a time of significant opportunity and change for the retail and consumer sectors. Given the firm's reputation for helping businesses navigate complexity and deliver lasting results, I'm looking forward to working with the team and supporting clients in achieving their strategic ambitions amid the challenging market conditions."

Attachment

  • Colin Henry_AlixPartners appointment


Faye Munson-Pike AlixPartners UK +44 758 4430 577 fmunsonpike@alixpartners.com Pippa Miller-Jennings AlixPartners UK +44 7880 502 171 pmillerjennings@alixpartners.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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