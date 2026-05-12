GIP Moves from Supporting Role to Key Variable: BrightGene Bio-Medical's Phase III Results Signal Differentiation in Weight Loss Arena

SUZHOU, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition in the weight loss drug market progressively intensifies, the latest Phase III clinical data disclosed by BrightGene Bio-Medical (688166.SH) for BGM0504 has reignited market attention.

Mean weight reduction of 19.3%, waist circumference decrease of 16.5 cm, systolic blood pressure reduction of 22.9 mmHg in the hypertensive population, alongside uric acid reduction of 70.7 µmol/L, triglyceride reduction of 33.6%, bone mineral density showing improvement rather than decline despite weight loss, and a discontinuation rate of 0.7% in the high-dose group. If these metrics appeared individually, their significance would primarily reflect efficacy enhancement; however, when multiple parameters are simultaneously achieved in a single product, such therapies extend from singular weight management toward comprehensive metabolic management.

Against this backdrop, a target previously regarded largely as a supporting player is now entering the core spotlight: GIP.

Over the past decade-plus, GLP-1 has defined the business model for weight loss drugs-high-value innovative therapeutics driven by weight reduction as the core endpoint. As the dual-agonist era advances, the role of GIP is undergoing transformation, evolving from its early perception as primarily contributing to tolerability modulation toward becoming a critical variable in metabolic architecture regulation. The significance of this shift lies not merely in adding another target, but in the broader metabolic effects associated with GIP activation.

From a Single Endpoint to Multi-Parameter Synergy

From an innovation trajectory standpoint, the weight-management space has already undergone a clear upgrade cycle.

Single-target GLP-1 drugs, with its core value primarily reflected in weight loss and glycemic control, while effects on blood pressure, lipids, and other parameters have largely been secondary, accompanying improvements. Subsequently, dual agonists pushed weight loss magnitude closer to the ~20% range and extended benefits across certain metabolic markers, but overall market pricing has still been anchored to weight reduction and glucose lowering as the primary endpoints.

Against this backdrop, BGM0504's distinguishing feature is not a breakthrough in any single metric, but rather the coordinated improvement across multiple endpoints.

A 16.5 cm reduction in waist circumference suggests a direct impact on visceral fat-a core risk driver-rather than an effect limited to body weight alone. A blood pressure reduction of more than 20 mmHg, together with a target achievement rate above 90%, moves the effect from "ancillary improvement" into a clinically actionable range. A 70.7 µmol/L decrease in uric acid and a triglyceride reduction of more than 30% are approaching the magnitude typically seen with dedicated metabolic therapies.

More importantly, in the context of nearly 20% weight loss, bone mineral density did not decline but instead increased, while the discontinuation rate remained at a low 0.7%. This indicates that improved efficacy was not achieved at the expense of bone loss or reduced treatment adherence.

When a single drug can simultaneously improve body weight, blood pressure, blood lipids and uric acid, it demonstrates effects across multiple chronic disease populations.

From Mechanism to Differentiation: The Emerging Role of GIP

If the Phase III clinical data of BGM0504 represent the outcomes, the mechanism determines whether these outcomes are explainable and sustainable.

Within the GLP-1 pathway, weight loss primarily stems from intake control, achieved via appetite suppression and delayed gastric emptying. Improvements in blood pressure, lipid profile, and other markers are largely secondary consequences of weight reduction.

In contrast, GIP acts more as an intrinsic regulatory variable within the metabolic system. The GIP receptor is highly expressed in adipose tissue. Upon activation, it modulates adipose tissue blood flow and inflammatory status, thereby regulating fat distribution. This process not only affects body fat percentage but also drives coordinated improvements across multiple parameters-including blood lipids and blood pressure-by enhancing insulin sensitivity.

From the Phase III data of BGM0504, a clear correlation can be observed with this mechanistic pathway. A 16.5 cm reduction in waist circumference indicates an impact on visceral fat, a key cardiometabolic risk factor. A 33.6% decrease in triglycerides, along with reduced LDL-C and elevated HDL-C, demonstrates favorable remodeling of lipid metabolism. A 70.7 µmol/L reduction in uric acid can be regarded as a coordinated outcome of an optimized metabolic milieu.

For blood pressure, multiple factors act in concert-including reduced adipose inflammation, improved insulin resistance, and enhanced vascular endothelial function-leading to a systolic blood pressure reduction of over 22.9 mmHg and a 92.9% control rate in patients with concomitant hypertension. This profile reflects a holistic, metabolism-driven regulatory effect.

At the lipid metabolism level, GIP improves insulin sensitivity and modulates lipoprotein metabolism, thereby affecting hepatic synthesis and secretion of very-low-density lipoprotein (VLDL) while promoting triglyceride clearance in peripheral tissues. This results in a 33.6% reduction in triglycerides and optimized lipoprotein composition. Changes in uric acid metabolism largely reflect a metabolic cascade effect. In obesity and insulin resistance, renal uric acid excretion is impaired. By improving insulin sensitivity, reducing adipose inflammation, and optimizing energy metabolism, GIP helps restore uric acid excretion balance.

Bone metabolism represents a distinctive feature of the GIP mechanism, supported by established human and mechanistic evidence. For instance, a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism demonstrated that GIP significantly inhibits bone resorption independently of insulin. GIP receptors are expressed in osteoblasts; their activation promotes bone formation and suppresses bone resorption via regulation of the RANKL/OPG pathway, thereby contributing to bone remodeling. Moreover, GIP exerts additive effects when combined with GLP-1. Multiple reviews have identified GIP as a key regulatory hormone in the gut-bone axis, mediating both bone resorption inhibition and bone formation modulation during postprandial bone remodeling.

Along the traditional single-target GLP-1 pathway, rapid weight loss is often accompanied by declines in bone mineral density, and studies show that the addition of GIP offsets this risk. Accordingly, the absence of bone mineral density loss-and even an improving trend-despite substantial weight reduction can be mechanistically explained by a combination of reduced bone resorption, enhanced bone formation, and an optimized metabolic milieu. This also provides mechanistic support for the long-term structural stability of dual-target therapies in chronic disease management.

Overall, GIP is not merely an auxiliary target that amplifies weight loss. Rather, it participates in system-level regulation across multiple dimensions, including fat distribution, metabolic cross-talk, and maintenance of tissue homeostasis. When this pathway is effectively activated, a therapy's impact is no longer confined to the single endpoint of body weight, but extends across a broader set of metabolic parameters. This shift also offers a mechanistic basis for understanding BGM0504's concurrent improvements across multiple cardiometabolic indicators.

BGM0504 is distinctive in that it deliberately increased the weighting of GIP at the design stage. According to a Nature - Scientific Reports publication, its dual-agonist activity is approximately three times that of tirzepatide. This difference is not merely a matter of "stronger potency"; rather, at comparable dose levels, BGM0504 appears to achieve higher GIP receptor engagement and more efficient signaling activation, materially increasing GIP's contribution to the overall pharmacology.

Within this architecture, GLP-1 and GIP take on differentiated roles: GLP-1 provides the foundational effects on weight reduction and glycemic control, while GIP contributes more to fat distribution modulation, metabolic cross-talk, and tolerability optimization.

From Product to Platform: GIP Is Poised to Drive a New Wave of Differentiation

Once differentiation extends from mechanism into business model, shifts at the category level begin to emerge. Globally, the weight-management field is moving from single-target approaches toward multi-target combinations, along with expansion into multiple formulations and routes of administration. Beyond GLP-1 and GIP, oral options, amylin, muscle-preservation targets, and adipose signaling pathways are all becoming active frontiers of exploration.

In this landscape, BrightGene Bio-Medical's strategy is closer to a platform-based approach.

Building around BGM0504, the company has not only strengthened the GIP component of its mechanism, but has also advanced multiple parallel programs and modalities, including combinations of BGM0504 with amylin, an MSTN cyclic peptide, an ALK7-targeting siRNA, and several oral formulations. The goal is to assemble a systematic set of capabilities spanning adipose tissue, muscle, bone metabolism, and diverse dosing scenarios. In other words, the thesis is no longer simply to develop a single weight-loss drug, but to build a broader metabolic regulation platform.

This brings us back to the original question: why was BGM0504 able to deliver consistent improvements across multiple endpoints at the same time? GIP affects multiple metabolic pathways. Clinical trials show that GLP-1 /GIP dual agonists produce effects across body weight, glycemic control, blood pressure, lipid metabolism, and uric acid levels. GIP is increasingly emerging as a key variable shaping the next phase of differentiation in this space.

SOURCE BrightGene