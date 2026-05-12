Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG and FNSS unveil strategic cooperation and introduce the new CFL-120 Karpat combat vehicle at IDEB 2026

Representatives of the CSG group and Turkish company FNSS Savunma Sistemleri today, on the opening day of IDEB 2026 in Bratislava, presented a strategic cooperation focused on the joint development and production of selected armoured platforms for European and other international markets. At the same time, the new CFL-120 Karpat combat platform was unveiled to the public for the first time. The medium tank, equipped with a 120 mm main gun, combines FNSS expertise in tracked armoured vehicles, CSG's industrial and manufacturing base in Slovakia, and the firepower of Leonardo's HITFACT® MkII turret.

The cooperation between CSG and FNSS will focus on the production, sales, and further development of selected armoured platforms and related systems. In the initial phase, the cooperation will primarily cover the CFL-120 Karpat. The scope of cooperation may later be expanded to include additional products. The project is expected to leverage CSG's existing industrial capacities in Slovakia, gradually introduce technology transfer, involve local suppliers and contribute to the development of industrial know-how. The cooperation is also intended to strengthen both partners' ability to respond to growing demand for modern tracked armoured vehicles in Europe and other markets.

"Cooperation with FNSS represents an important strategic step for CSG. It combines CSG's experience in the production, servicing, and support of land systems with FNSS's technological know-how. Our shared objective is to offer modern and competitive vehicles for customers in Europe and other regions while further developing CSG's industrial capabilities in the field of combat vehicles," said Jan Marinov, CEO of CSG Defence.

"This cooperation with CSG reflects a shared understanding of the requirements of the modern battlefield environment and the importance of building resilient industrial partnerships. By combining FNSS's long-standing expertise in tracked armoured vehicle design, particularly the proven Kaplan medium tank platform, with CSG's industrial capabilities, CFL-120 Karpat brings together mobility, survivability, firepower and mission adaptability," said Selim Basbas, CEO and Board Member of FNSS."

World premiere of the CFL-120 Karpat medium tank

The ceremonial programme on the first day of the exhibition at CSG group's stand also included the world premiere of the new CFL-120 Karpat medium tank equipped with Leonardo's HITFACT® MkII turret and a 120 mm cannon. Depending on customer requirements, the vehicle may also be available in a configuration with a 105 mm weapon. The CFL-120 Karpat is designed as a vehicle offering firepower comparable to that of main battle tanks, while providing lower weight, higher strategic and tactical mobility, and reduced logistical demands. The new vehicle responds to current developments on the land battlefield, where deployment speed, available firepower, crew protection, the ability to operate in a networked environment, and cost-effective operation are becoming increasingly important.

The 120 mm cannon of the HITFACT® MkII turret is compatible with NATO-standard ammunition. The turret design and the placement of ammunition outside the crew compartment increase crew safety in the event of the vehicle being hit. The turret can be equipped with either a manual or automatic loading system. Secondary armament includes a 7.62 mm coaxial machine gun and, optionally, an additional 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine gun, or a 40 mm grenade launcher in a remotely controlled weapon station.

The vehicle has a combat weight of up to 34 tonnes, a maximum speed of 70 km/h, and a range of approximately 450 km. It is powered by a diesel engine located at the rear of the hull and features a fully automatic transmission. The rear-mounted powerpack design contributes to improved mobility in difficult terrain, particularly on soft ground and in rugged environments. The CFL-120 Karpat has been designed with an emphasis on crew protection and operational flexibility. It offers the option of installing modular add-on armour in accordance with the STANAG 4569 standard, a protection system against the effects of weapons of mass destruction, an automatic fire extinguishing system, air conditioning and heating.

The CFL-120 Karpat is also equipped with day and thermal observation systems, stabilised commander and gunner sights, a laser rangefinder, and also hunter-killer and killer-killer capability. It also offers the possibility of integrating various types of battle management systems, laser warning systems, and navigation and communication equipment. The platform is therefore prepared for deployment in a modern networked environment. An active protection system effective against drones, guided missiles and anti-armour projectiles can also be integrated into the vehicle.

Growing interest in light combat vehicles with tank-level firepower

The CFL-120 Karpat is based on the proven Kaplan MT vehicle, which FNSS previously developed as a modern medium tank armed with a 105 mm weapon and which is already in service with the Indonesian Army. The Kaplan MT is designed around a combination of high mobility, a low silhouette, a favourable power-to-weight ratio, and a high level of protection in the medium tank category. The CFL-120 Karpat builds on this foundation by integrating the HITFACT® MkII turret with a more powerful weapon, moving it from a conventional fire support vehicle towards a platform capable of engaging armoured targets as well.

The CFL-120 Karpat enters the market at a time when many armed forces are reassessing the structure of their land forces and seeking a balance between heavy main battle tanks, mobile fire support assets and the acquisition and operating costs of military equipment. Medium tanks and fire support vehicles equipped with 120 mm guns offer some users a way to achieve significant firepower while maintaining lower weight and reduced logistical demands.

In addition to European markets, the CFL-120 Karpat may also appeal to allied and non-allied customers modernising their armoured forces while seeking economically sustainable solutions for a broad range of missions. Potential markets may also include selected countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, where armed forces often require a combination of firepower, mobility, operational availability, and the ability to operate in demanding terrain conditions.